Four outsiders to note at Chelmsford on Sunday - including a 25-1 shot whose 'mark underestimates her'

Sunday evening racing takes place at Chelmsford today and we've identified four outsiders on the seven-race card that it could pay to keep on the right side of . . .

Race: 5.45 Chelmsford (1m2f handicap)

Odds: 20-1

Grant Tuer sends Real Terms on the 408-mile round trip from his Birkby base on Sunday evening, with the seven-year-old his only runner on the card.

She notched a fourth career win when successful at Haydock in September and has shaped better than the bare result in two subsequent runs on the all-weather at Newcastle.

The daughter of Champs Elysees suffered trouble in running when fourth in a 1m2f handicap at that venue in November and it was a similar story when she was stepped up to 1m4½f last time out.

Real Terms should be suited by a strong test dropped back to 1m2f and her form figures in handicaps on the back of an absence of 50 days or more reads 21614, so this could prove a good time to catch her.

Real Terms 17:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Race: 6.15 Chelmsford (1m handicap)

Odds: 25-1

Mick Appleby's Maruna has not had the pace to threaten over seven furlongs recently, but she was successful on her only previous start over a mile and a handicap mark of 65 has the potential to underestimate her.

The four-year-old was given far too much to do, and suffered trouble in running, when sixth here in November, and raced on and off the bridle before finishing strongly for fifth at Lingfield last time.

Maruna retains scope for improvement on the back of just four starts and Alistair Rawlinson now takes over in the saddle for the first time.

Maruna 18:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Race: 7.15 Chelmsford (6f handicap)

Odds: 10-1

Letmelivemylife is a three-time course winner who is now just 1lb higher than when scoring for Sean Curran here last April.

That success came over 7f, as have his other four career wins, but he shaped promisingly over this distance on his stable debut in November.

Barry Brennan's gelding finished fifth then, beaten a length and a quarter, but would have almost certainly been closer but for being tight for room in the final furlong.

The six-year-old needs to bounce back from a slightly disappointing effort at Wolverhampton last time out, but the return to this track is an obvious plus and his stable is in good form, having sent out a 15-2 winner here on Thursday.

Letmelivemylife 19:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joshua Bryan Tnr: Barry Brennan

Race: 7.45 Chelmsford (5f handicap)

Odds: 25-1

Zachary was a winner over both five and six furlongs here last year, looking a horse well ahead of his mark when streaking clear to score by a widening four and a quarter lengths in a nursery in November.

Charlie Johnston's three-year-old hasn't managed to add to that in three subsequent starts but, on recent evidence, dropping back to the minimum trip looks a good move, while first-time cheekpieces have the potential to unlock improvement.

Jason Hart takes over in the saddle and if he can get his mount out quickly from stall nine, he should prove difficult for the others to peg back.

Zachary 19:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

