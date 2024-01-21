Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's seven tips for the Sunday evening action at Chelmsford

Punt tipster Harry Wilson has his say on the seven Sunday evening races from Chelmsford . . .

5.15 Chelmsford

Ladies Day 2024 With Beverley Knight Novice Stakes, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Ville Natale

Finished her race well when held up in a slowly run affair on her debut here, while she conceded first run to the winner when a narrow second at Wolverhampton last time. Has an excellent pedigree and is the standout on form.

Ville Natale 17:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

5.45 Chelmsford

chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Romilda

Didn't stay the longer distance last time, but was unlucky not to get off the mark at Wolverhampton in November and finished well off a sedate gallop when third at Lingfield last month, suggesting her time was near. The shorter trip here is ideal and she can break her duck from a 1lb lower mark than last time.

Romilda 17:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: William Haggas

6.15 Chelmsford

CCR Private Venue Hire Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Maruna

Won well upped to a mile for the first time at Newcastle in November, beating a subsequent winner who is rated 72. Return to this longer trip is in her favour, having looked outpaced over 7f the last twice, and a 2lb drop to a mark of 65 sees her drop into Class 6 company, which can only help.

Maruna 18:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

6.45 Chelmsford

Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: United Front

Tends to show his best form on Polytrack, so it was no surprise to see him return to form with a close third in a higher grade at Kempton two weeks ago after a couple of starts on Tapeta. Has a good record here, with two wins and two seconds from five starts, and is very well handicapped if in a similar mood (he's 16lb lower than for his last all-weather win).

United Front 18:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Michael Appleby

7.15 Chelmsford

Ministry Of Sound Concert 31st August Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Sweet Harmony

Hasn't won since taking a Yarmouth maiden in August 2022, but she's largely contested Group and Listed races since and may not be quite suited to those demands. She was a close fourth in a Newmarket handicap in September off 2lb lower and the visor worn that day returns, so there's every chance she can take advantage of this big drop in class.

Sweet Harmony 19:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Richard Spencer

7.45 Chelmsford

Betsi Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Appellant

Has raced exclusively over 6f, but this drop to the minimum trip looked worth a go having showed early pace but failed to get home on his latest start. Better was clearly expected given he started favourite and he is now 7lb lower than when entering handicaps, which looks exploitable on the pick of his two-year-old form.

Appellant 19:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

8.15 Chelmsford

Fairwood Brasserie Dining Experience Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Dapper Man

Hasn't shown a great deal since winning in May, but he has been a bit better since the blinkers went back on and I'm willing to give him a chance. The blinkers took a couple of starts to have an effect last year and this course-and-distance winner, who is 8lb lower than his last winning mark, is drawn to attack and could cause a surprise.

Dapper Man 20:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

