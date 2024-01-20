Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Matata (1.15 Lingfield)
Followed up an impressive chasing debut success at Ffos Las with an excellent second in a good Cheltenham handicap and the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained six-year-old rates the clear pick at today's weights.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Wildfell (6.45 Chelmsford)
Shaped better than his fifth place suggests on his second start for Roger Fell and Sean Murray at Newcastle last week, and he can win again.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Romilda (5.45 Chelmsford)
Didn't stay the longer distance last time, but was unlucky not to get off the mark at Wolverhampton in November and finished well off a sedate gallop when third at Lingfield last month, suggesting her time was near. This trip is ideal and she can break her duck for William Haggas off 1lb lower than last time.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Triple Trade (1.50 Lingfield)
Has been a model of consistency this season and Joe Tizzard's progressive chaser can make it three wins from a handful of outings this term.
Dave Edwards
West Country
Saint Segal (1.50 Lingfield)
Was challenging when coming down in a hot race at Ascot last time. Conditions here should suit well and can make amends.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Triple Trade (Lingfield 1.50)
Has progressed 9lbs in four runs this season and looks the type to progress further on the evidence of his latest start when an easy winner at Ascot.
Sam Hardy
