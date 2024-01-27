Doncaster Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guarantee pool

It's all about the mares at Doncaster because in the opening novice hurdle (12.20) we get a last chance to see Dysart Enos in action before her date with destiny at the Cheltenham Festival, and she can't be opposed.

On last season's form Marie's Rock would easily win the feature SBK Warfield Mares' Hurdle (2.35), but she's been struggling, while West Balboa came last, admittedly in Grade 1 company, on her last start so Tweed Skirt , who was impressive upped to 3m over fences last time, and last year's Cheltenham Festival heroine You Wear It Well are preferred.

Hashtag Boum is well capable of winning off her current mark and should make the frame in 3m½f handicap hurdle (3.05). That is a competitive race though, and topweight Pyffo could be a class above.

Altior's half-brother Montecam , owned by ex-Reading striker Kevin Doyle, should go close in the maiden hurdle (2.00), while Some Scope was impressive in a decent race at Catterick on his return and has been waiting for this better ground. He is the one to be with in the 3m handicap chase (1.25).

The 2m3f novice handicap chase (12.50) might be the trickiest race to get through but Storminhome likes Doncaster and can improve in cheekpieces. He is included along with Maclaine , who bumped into a decent one at this track last time.

Doncaster Placepot perm

12.20

9 Dysart Enos

12.50

2 Storminhome

3 Maclaine

1.25

6 Some Scope

2.00

8 Montecam

2.35

2 You Wear It Well

6 Tweed Skirt

3.05

1 Pyffo

9 Hashtag Boum

1x2x1x1x2x2= 8 lines

Read more:

'She has her perfect conditions at Doncaster' - Tom Segal with three selections on Sunday

'He rates a confident selection here' - Justin O'Hanlon with two Sunday selections at Naas - including a standout bet

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.