Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Meetingofthewaters (2.45 Naas)
Trained by Willie Mullins, the seven-year-old recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over 3m½f at Leopardstown in December and more improvement should be expected.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Saladins Son (1.12 Fontwell)
Failed to fire at Ascot last time but the Chris Gordon-trained point winner will take all the beating if reproducing the form of his hurdle debut fourth in a hot Chepstow novice.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Fancy Stuff (12.50 Doncaster)
Ran on nicely for third at Ludlow, when a mistake at the second-last cost her momentum, and might be ridden more prominently here. Trainer Tom Gretton enjoyed his first winner of the season on Friday.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Champagne Twist (2.00 Doncaster)
A point-to-point winner in Ireland, he has shown promise in both starts over hurdles and may set the corks popping today.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Some Scope (1.25 Doncaster)
Beat a useful type in Twoshotsoftequila at Catterick last time. Still unexposed and can defy a 5lb rise.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Silver In Disguise (1.25 Doncaster)
This testing 3m should bring the best out of the ten-year-old, whose wins have all come on left-handed tracks. Potentially well handicapped off a mark of 120 having finished third at Carlisle on his penultimate start.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
Tom Segal has three tips at Doncaster as he bids to follow up Saturday's 16-1 winner
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Doncaster and Naas on Sunday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Doncaster and Naas on Sunday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guarantee pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
- Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips for the ITV races at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Doncaster and Naas on Sunday
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guarantee pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings
- Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' eight tips for the ITV races at Cheltenham and Doncaster on Saturday