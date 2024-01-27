Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Meetingofthewaters (2.45 Naas)

Trained by Willie Mullins, the seven-year-old recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings over 3m½f at Leopardstown in December and more improvement should be expected.

Liam Headd

Meetingofthewaters 14:45 Naas View Racecard Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Handicappers' nap

Saladins Son (1.12 Fontwell)

Failed to fire at Ascot last time but the Chris Gordon-trained point winner will take all the beating if reproducing the form of his hurdle debut fourth in a hot Chepstow novice.

Steve Mason

Saladins Son 13:12 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Eyecatcher

Fancy Stuff (12.50 Doncaster)

Ran on nicely for third at Ludlow, when a mistake at the second-last cost her momentum, and might be ridden more prominently here. Trainer Tom Gretton enjoyed his first winner of the season on Friday.

Richard Lowther

Fancy Stuff 12:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Tom Gretton

Speed figures

Champagne Twist (2.00 Doncaster)

A point-to-point winner in Ireland, he has shown promise in both starts over hurdles and may set the corks popping today.

Dave Edwards

Champagne Twist 14:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

West Country nap

Some Scope (1.25 Doncaster)

Beat a useful type in Twoshotsoftequila at Catterick last time. Still unexposed and can defy a 5lb rise.

James Stevens

Some Scope 13:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Dark horse

Silver In Disguise (1.25 Doncaster)

This testing 3m should bring the best out of the ten-year-old, whose wins have all come on left-handed tracks. Potentially well handicapped off a mark of 120 having finished third at Carlisle on his penultimate start.

Sam Hardy

Silver In Disguise 13:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Tim Vaughan

