Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's eight tips for the ITV4 action at Wincanton and Newcastle
Racing Post tipster Richard Birch has his say on the eight ITV4 races from Wincanton and Newcastle . . .
1.30 Wincanton
Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase, 1m7½f
Birchy's tip: Fast Buck
Fast Buck has slipped to an attractive mark, and should find this small-field test very much to his liking. He romped home by ten lengths when last encountering heavy ground.
1.40 Newcastle
QuinnBet Acca Bonus Novices’ Hurdle, 2m1f
Birchy's tip: Two Auld Pals
Two Auld Pals shaped really well on his hurdling debut when second to now 119-rated Classic Lord at Bangor. The three-time Flat winner copes well with testing ground and should take plenty of beating.
2.05 Wincanton
Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Hurdle, 1m7f
Birchy's tip: Starevitch
Starevitch might run a huge race at a tasty price. The son of Sinndar hasn’t progressed since finishing third to now 133-rated hurdler Doddiethegreat in a Huntingdon bumper in March 2021, but there is still time. A mark of 91 should be workable, particularly with Will Featherstone taking 10lb off his back.
2.15 Newcastle
QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Hurdle, 2m4½f
Birchy's tip: Handstands
Handstands possesses plenty of potential and can make light work of a 7lb penalty before stepping up in grade. He won with lots in hand at Hereford.
2.40 Wincanton
Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Birchy's tip: Jacamar
Bottomweight Jacamar had Go Steady back in third when winning a 2m4f Leicester handicap chase last February yet meets that rival on 20lb better terms. Cheekpieces are refitted and this £26,000 race could have been his target for some time.
2.50 Newcastle
QuinnBet Acca Bonus Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Birchy's tip: Great Raffles
Great Raffles ideally wants further but Newcastle provides a stiff finish and this dual hurdle winner can improve on his recent chasing debut off a 3lb lower mark.
3.15 Wincanton
Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle, 2m5½f
Birchy's tip: Rare Clouds
Individualiste looked well ahead of the handicapper when cruising home at Taunton last Saturday, but still has something to prove on really testing ground. Heavy-ground runner-up Rare Clouds might prove a better option at a big price.
3.25 Newcastle
quinnbet.com Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f
Birchy's tip: Yealand
Yealand, who is bred to be better than a 96-rated horse, holds standout claims in a weak event.
'That was a considerably better race than this' - Paul Kealy has four Saturday selections after Friday's 16-5 winner
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Friday's 5-1 winner with three tips at Newcastle and Wincanton
