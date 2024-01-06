Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's eight tips for the ITV4 action at Wincanton and Newcastle

Racing Post tipster Richard Birch has his say on the eight ITV4 races from Wincanton and Newcastle . . .

1.30 Wincanton

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap Chase, 1m7½f

Birchy's tip: Fast Buck

Fast Buck has slipped to an attractive mark, and should find this small-field test very much to his liking. He romped home by ten lengths when last encountering heavy ground.

Fast Buck 13:30 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jane Williams

1.40 Newcastle

QuinnBet Acca Bonus Novices’ Hurdle, 2m1f

Birchy's tip: Two Auld Pals

Two Auld Pals shaped really well on his hurdling debut when second to now 119-rated Classic Lord at Bangor. The three-time Flat winner copes well with testing ground and should take plenty of beating.

Two Auld Pals 13:40 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

2.05 Wincanton

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Hurdle, 1m7f

Birchy's tip: Starevitch

Starevitch might run a huge race at a tasty price. The son of Sinndar hasn’t progressed since finishing third to now 133-rated hurdler Doddiethegreat in a Huntingdon bumper in March 2021, but there is still time. A mark of 91 should be workable, particularly with Will Featherstone taking 10lb off his back.

Starevitch 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Will Featherstone (10lb) Tnr: Jamie Snowden

2.15 Newcastle

QuinnBet Best Odds Guaranteed Novices’ Hurdle, 2m4½f

Birchy's tip: Handstands

Handstands possesses plenty of potential and can make light work of a 7lb penalty before stepping up in grade. He won with lots in hand at Hereford.

Handstands 14:15 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

2.40 Wincanton

Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Birchy's tip: Jacamar

Bottomweight Jacamar had Go Steady back in third when winning a 2m4f Leicester handicap chase last February yet meets that rival on 20lb better terms. Cheekpieces are refitted and this £26,000 race could have been his target for some time.

Jacamar 14:40 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Charlton

2.50 Newcastle

QuinnBet Acca Bonus Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Birchy's tip: Great Raffles

Great Raffles ideally wants further but Newcastle provides a stiff finish and this dual hurdle winner can improve on his recent chasing debut off a 3lb lower mark.

Great Raffles 14:50 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Emma Smith-Chaston (3lb) Tnr: Micky Hammond

3.15 Wincanton

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle, 2m5½f

Birchy's tip: Rare Clouds

Individualiste looked well ahead of the handicapper when cruising home at Taunton last Saturday, but still has something to prove on really testing ground. Heavy-ground runner-up Rare Clouds might prove a better option at a big price.

Rare Clouds 15:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: James Best Tnr: Simon Earle

3.25 Newcastle

quinnbet.com Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Birchy's tip: Yealand

Yealand, who is bred to be better than a 96-rated horse, holds standout claims in a weak event.

Yealand 15:25 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

