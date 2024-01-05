The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Friday's 5-1 winner with three tips at Newcastle and Wincanton

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Champ De Gane (12.30 Newcastle)

The seven-year-old has been extremely unlucky not to get his head in front in 17 starts, but he has a good opportunity on his debut for Stuart Coltherd in this four-runner contest. Champ De Gane has finished runner-up in six of his nine previous starts and he is now rated 2lb lower than when second of four at Perth last time out. The form of that race has been franked as the winner, A Different Kind, bolted up by 24 lengths on his next start. He looks more suited to fences than hurdles and the step back in trip can see him go one better.

Georges Saint (2.40 Wincanton)

It has taken Georges Saint a little while to get going for Venetia Williams, but the switch back to fences has worked wonders and he is now chasing a hat-trick. The eight-year-old posted a career-best effort in the form of a 12-length success at Fakenham last month, which took his overall record to 4-7 over fences, having previously won twice in France, and he should relish testing conditions given his latest win came on heavy ground.

Don't Rightly Know (3.15 Wincanton)

The lightly raced Don't Rightly Know has a strong chance of providing trainer Polly Gundry with a big Saturday winner as the nine-year-old mare bids to go one better than her course-and-distance second last month. She was leading until the final stages and was unfortunate to be chased down by Baby Shally and lose out by a neck. However, she made an eyecatching return following almost a two-year layoff when winning by 16 lengths at Exeter in November. She can handle testing ground and another bold run could be on the cards.

Read these next:

'That was a considerably better race than this' - Paul Kealy has four Saturday selections after Friday's 16-5 winner

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.