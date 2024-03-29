Cracking the puzzle with Charlie Huggins' ten tips for the all-weather ITV action at Newcastle and Lingfield on Good Friday
Charlie Huggins with his advice for All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle and the four ITV races at Lingfield . . .
1.53 Newcastle
BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap, 2m½f
Charlie's tip: Palace Boy
Spartan Army has to be respected going for a four-timer, but Palace Boy is 7lb better off than when beaten a length and a quarter by that rival at Southwell last month and has to be the selection at the prices.
2.05 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f
Charlie's tip: Asgard's Captain
Asgard's Captain has won four of his six starts, all on the all-weather, since joining Dylan Cunha, including his last three races. It will be difficult to prevent the improving four-year-old from following up Monday's win at Newcastle, even under a 5lb penalty.
2.25 Newcastle
BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap, 6f
Charlie's tip: Fire Demon
Fire Demon was second to subsequent Listed winner Dancing Gemini on turf as a juvenile and beat the reopposing Media Shooter at Kempton last month. He can confirm the form with the runner-up off only 1lb worse terms.
2.40 Lingfield
BetMGM All Weather Vase Mile Handicap, 1m
Charlie's tip: Dingle
Dingle has previously won at Lingfield off the same mark he competes off on Friday – 84 – and was a solid fourth behind the in-form Dear My Friend and subsequent scorer Kingdom Come here last time.
3.00 Newcastle
BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap, 7f
Charlie's tip: Nine Tenths
Jack Enright's 7lb claim means Nine Tenths meets Shades Of Summer on 15lb better terms than when beaten three-quarters of a length by that rival over course and distance on New Year's Day. Nine Tenths has since finished second and first in Listed events and can reverse the form.
3.15 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Marathon Handicap, 2m
Charlie's tip: Red Flyer
Red Flyer was beaten a neck over course and distance by Spartan Army on his penultimate start and the winner is now rated 11lb higher having completed a hat-trick since.
3.35 Newcastle
BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap, 6f
Charlie's tip: Juan Les Pins
Juan Les Pins should be suited by the return to 6f as he was fourth in a Group 3 won by subsequent big-money Riyadh winner Annaf the last time he ran over this trip.
3.50 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Sprint Handicap, 6f
Charlie's tip: Exalted Angel
It has been a long time since Exalted Angel's last win in February 2021, but that came in a Listed event at this track and trip. He was sent off favourite for his last start in a 6f handicap, so a big run was clearly expected and the eight-year-old is now rated 5lb lower than that Wolverhampton third on his penultimate start.
4.10 Newcastle BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f
Charlie's tip: Sir Busker
Group 2 winner Sir Busker is 11lb better off with Penzance than when third behind that rival over course and distance on New Year's Day. Sir Busker also meets the runner-up Storm Catcher on 6lb better terms and has yet to finish outside of the first three in three starts at Newcastle.
4.40 Newcastle
BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap, 1m
Charlie's tip: Dear My Friend
The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old has thrived since wind surgery and being gelded, having won all three starts since those operations. He is 4-4 on the all-weather, including two victories at this track, and can extend that unbeaten record here.
Read more . . .
Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 29 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 29 March 2024
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash