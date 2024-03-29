Racing Post logo
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Charlie Huggins' ten tips for the all-weather ITV action at Newcastle and Lingfield on Good Friday

Charlie HugginsReporter

Charlie Huggins with his advice for All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle and the four ITV races at Lingfield . . .

1.53 Newcastle
BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap, 2m½f

Charlie's tip: Palace Boy

Spartan Army has to be respected going for a four-timer, but Palace Boy is 7lb better off than when beaten a length and a quarter by that rival at Southwell last month and has to be the selection at the prices.

Palace Boy13:53 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Ralph J Smith

2.05 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f

Charlie's tip: Asgard's Captain

Asgard's Captain has won four of his six starts, all on the all-weather, since joining Dylan Cunha, including his last three races. It will be difficult to prevent the improving four-year-old from following up Monday's win at Newcastle, even under a 5lb penalty.

Asgard's Captain14:05 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

2.25 Newcastle
BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap, 6f

Charlie's tip: Fire Demon

Fire Demon was second to subsequent Listed winner Dancing Gemini on turf as a juvenile and beat the reopposing Media Shooter at Kempton last month. He can confirm the form with the runner-up off only 1lb worse terms.

Fire Demon14:25 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.40 Lingfield
BetMGM All Weather Vase Mile Handicap, 1m

Charlie's tip: Dingle

Dingle has previously won at Lingfield off the same mark he competes off on Friday – 84 – and was a solid fourth behind the in-form Dear My Friend and subsequent scorer Kingdom Come here last time.

Dingle14:40 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Julie Camacho

3.00 Newcastle
BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap, 7f

Charlie's tip: Nine Tenths

Jack Enright's 7lb claim means Nine Tenths meets Shades Of Summer on 15lb better terms than when beaten three-quarters of a length by that rival over course and distance on New Year's Day. Nine Tenths has since finished second and first in Listed events and can reverse the form.

Nine Tenths15:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Jack Enright (7lb)Tnr: William Haggas

3.15 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Marathon Handicap, 2m

Charlie's tip: Red Flyer

Red Flyer was beaten a neck over course and distance by Spartan Army on his penultimate start and the winner is now rated 11lb higher having completed a hat-trick since.

Red Flyer15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Karen Jewell

3.35 Newcastle
BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap, 6f

Charlie's tip: Juan Les Pins

Juan Les Pins should be suited by the return to 6f as he was fourth in a Group 3 won by subsequent big-money Riyadh winner Annaf the last time he ran over this trip.

Juan Les Pins15:35 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

3.50 Lingfield
BetUK All-Weather Vase Sprint Handicap, 6f

Charlie's tip: Exalted Angel

It has been a long time since Exalted Angel's last win in February 2021, but that came in a Listed event at this track and trip. He was sent off favourite for his last start in a 6f handicap, so a big run was clearly expected and the eight-year-old is now rated 5lb lower than that Wolverhampton third on his penultimate start.

Exalted Angel15:50 Lingfield (A.W)
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: K R Burke

4.10 Newcastle BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap, 1m2f

Charlie's tip: Sir Busker

Group 2 winner Sir Busker is 11lb better off with Penzance than when third behind that rival over course and distance on New Year's Day. Sir Busker also meets the runner-up Storm Catcher on 6lb better terms and has yet to finish outside of the first three in three starts at Newcastle.

Sir Busker16:10 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Knight

4.40 Newcastle
BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap, 1m

Charlie's tip: Dear My Friend

The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old has thrived since wind surgery and being gelded, having won all three starts since those operations. He is 4-4 on the all-weather, including two victories at this track, and can extend that unbeaten record here.

Dear My Friend16:40 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Read more . . .

Five outsiders at 12-1 or bigger to note in ITV's Good Friday races - including a Royal Ascot winner 

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newcastle on Good Friday 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle 

Published on 29 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:00, 29 March 2024

