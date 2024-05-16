The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson looks to follow up last week's 13-8 winner with three tips from York, Newbury and Newmarket

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

True Cyan (3.15 York)

Looked very promising when running out a ready winner of a Newmarket maiden on her debut, beating a pair of subsequent winners, and confirmed her ability when fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance. She looked a little unbalanced on the course that day, but kept on well, and that form received a big boost when the third finished runner-up in the French 1,000 Guineas. Getting on a more conventional track should help and she could take advantage of this drop in class.

Jarraaf (3.30 Newbury)

Looked potentially smart when overcoming a wide draw to win a shade cosily at Kempton in October and that form has been franked by the next three home each winning since. Owen Burrows has him entered in the Commonwealth Cup and he could just be a cut above these.

Fox Journey (4.25 Newmarket)

Had a quite productive three-year-old campaign, winning twice and placing the always competitive Melrose handicap at York. He didn't look the strongest stayer that day, or when stepped up to two miles at Kempton in October, so the return to this trip looks ideal, while he won first time out at this course last year. Is only 1lb higher than he was at York and could have plenty more to offer as a four-year-old.

Read these next:

Tom Segal had two 6-1 winners on Thursday and returns with four Friday selections

'I'm hopeful she can live up to her fine pedigree' - Paul Kealy has three picks on day three of York's Dante meeting

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.