York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool

York's day-three Placepot probably won't pay as much as it did on day one (£28k), but it will still take some getting.

The opener (2.15) is really hard as it's full of totally unexposed juveniles. My three against the field would be main selection Betty Clover , Ruby's Profit , who was pretty impressive on her Kempton debut against rivals with experience, and It Ain't Two , who may have surprised her trainer when winning at Newmarket, but did well to do so considering she didn't handle the Dip as well as some of the others.

Eilean Dubh is the selection in the next (2.45), but he does have a stamina question to answer, and more solid propositions are the favourite Botanical , who remains unexposed, and the 2022 Cambridgeshire winner Majestic , who was fourth in this last year and has run with credit twice this term.

I'm sorely tempted to bank on Bolsena in the third (3.15) despite her price, but we'd better be sensible and add True Cyan , who looked promising when fourth in the Nell Gwyn.

In the fourth (3.45), Tower Of London was impressive in Meydan, but might not be suited to a steady gallop and he is penalised.

Vauban thrashed the subsequent Ebor winner Absurde at Ascot last season and has to be of interest after swerving a hurdles campaign, while Giavellotto is very much at home here.

Lead Artist looks banker material in the fifth (4.15) as he'd have beaten First Conquest if he'd known what he was doing on his debut and he now gets 6lb.

That just leaves another incredibly difficult handicap (4.45), in which the three picks, with no particular confidence, would be Challet , Another Investment and Lyndon B , who could go well at a price for a yard that has had 66-1 and 22-1 winners over jumps recently and has booked Kieran Shoemark.

York Placepot perm

2.15

3 Betty Clover

7 It Ain't Two

13 Ruby's Profit

2.45

2 Botanical

6 Majestic

8 Eilean Dubh

3.15

2 Bolsena

8 True Cyan

3.45

3 Giavellotto

7 Vauban

4.15

3 Lead Artist

4.45

2 Another Investment

5 Lyndon B

19 Challet

3x3x2x2x1x3=108 lines

