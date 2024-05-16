Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Waxing Gibbous (5.40 Newbury)

Made a promising handicap debut when runner-up to a well-in winner at Doncaster last month, travelling like a well handicapped filly. The distant third franked the form at Catterick on Monday and she can get off the mark under Harry Davies.

Paul Curtis

Waxing Gibbous 17:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: David Menuisier

The Punt nap

Jarraaf (3.30 Newbury)

Looked potentially smart when overcoming a wide draw to win a shade cosily at Kempton in October and that form has been franked by the next three home. Owen Burrows has him entered in the Commonwealth Cup and he could just be a cut above these.

Harry Wilson

Jarraaf 15:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Owen Burrows

Speed figures

Vauban (3.45 York)

Below his best when favourite for the Melbourne Cup but Willie Mullins' versatile six-year-old has won at the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot and can add to his CV.

Dave Edwards

Vauban 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: W P Mullins

Eyecatcher

Waxing Gibbous (5.40 Newbury)

David Menuisier's filly had too much ground to make up on the winner at Doncaster on her reappearance and handicap debut, but she travelled nicely, finished clear of the rest, and might not have to improve a great deal to go one better.

Steffan Edwards

Waxing Gibbous 17:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: David Menuisier

Newmarket nap

Lead Artist (4.15 York)

Ran a great first race when runner-up in the Wood Ditton and has since worked well on the Limekilns trial ground.

David Milnes

Lead Artist 16:15 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Betty Clover (2.15 York)

Followed up her debut success with a good performance when finishing second to Running Queen at Salisbury this month. Can go close in better conditions now.

George Bonds

Betty Clover 14:15 York View Racecard Jky: Georgia Dobie Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

