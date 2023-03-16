Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day four £1m guaranteed pot

The final day of Cheltenham is always the most difficult, and Placepot punters have the small matter of 107 horses to look at over the six races.

There is potential for bankers, though, and while there is a surprisingly big field for the Triumph Hurdle (1.30), not many can be taken seriously. , so unlucky when second at Leopardstown last time, can make amends.

is the main fancy for the County Hurdle (2.10), but this is a race needing coverage so I'll add , and .

ought to relish the trip in the Albert Bartlett (2.50), and certainly does, but I'll also add , who probably didn't go hard enough when surprisingly beaten by stablemate Monty's Star last time.

Galopin Des Champs is the most likely winner of the Gold Cup (3.30), but he's going to carry a lot of the pool with him and this is by far his toughest challenge.

Therefore I'll throw a few darts at some others, with , and last year's Grand National winner the suggestions.

looks the one to beat in the Hunters' Chase (4.10), but I'd be loath to bank in a 24-runner race for amateurs. had some pretty good Grade 1 form in his early years and is going to love the ground, so might run well at this level after two point wins.

That just leaves the Mares' Chase (4.50) in which is a warm favourite despite having a tendency to jump to her right. She may well prove good enough, but I'm laying her anyway and will take her on with the next two in the betting, and .

Cheltenham Festival Placepot perm

1.30

14 Lossiemouth

2.10

2 Pied Piper

8 Hunters Yarn

17 Petit Tonnerre

21 Pembroke

2.50

7 Hiddenvalley Lake

9 Letsbeclearaboutit

19 Three Card Brag

3.30

4 Conflated

9 Noble Yeats

10 Protektorat

4.10

6 Chris's Dream

23 Vaucelet

4.50

3 Impervious

6 Jeremys Flame

1 x 4 x 3 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 144 lines

