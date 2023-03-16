Cheltenham Festival Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's crack at the day four £1m guaranteed pot
The final day of Cheltenham is always the most difficult, and Placepot punters have the small matter of 107 horses to look at over the six races.
There is potential for bankers, though, and while there is a surprisingly big field for the Triumph Hurdle (1.30), not many can be taken seriously. Lossiemouth, so unlucky when second at Leopardstown last time, can make amends.
Pembroke is the main fancy for the County Hurdle (2.10), but this is a race needing coverage so I'll add Petit Tonnerre, Pied Piper and Hunters Yarn.
Three Card Brag ought to relish the trip in the Albert Bartlett (2.50), and Letsbeclearaboutit certainly does, but I'll also add Hiddenvalley Lake, who probably didn't go hard enough when surprisingly beaten by stablemate Monty's Star last time.
Galopin Des Champs is the most likely winner of the Gold Cup (3.30), but he's going to carry a lot of the pool with him and this is by far his toughest challenge.
Therefore I'll throw a few darts at some others, with Conflated, Protektorat and last year's Grand National winner Noble Yeats the suggestions.
Vaucelet looks the one to beat in the Hunters' Chase (4.10), but I'd be loath to bank in a 24-runner race for amateurs. Chris's Dream had some pretty good Grade 1 form in his early years and is going to love the ground, so might run well at this level after two point wins.
That just leaves the Mares' Chase (4.50) in which Allegorie De Vassy is a warm favourite despite having a tendency to jump to her right. She may well prove good enough, but I'm laying her anyway and will take her on with the next two in the betting, Impervious and Jeremys Flame.
Cheltenham Festival Placepot perm
1.30
14 Lossiemouth
2.10
2 Pied Piper
8 Hunters Yarn
17 Petit Tonnerre
21 Pembroke
2.50
7 Hiddenvalley Lake
9 Letsbeclearaboutit
19 Three Card Brag
3.30
4 Conflated
9 Noble Yeats
10 Protektorat
4.10
6 Chris's Dream
23 Vaucelet
4.50
3 Impervious
6 Jeremys Flame
1 x 4 x 3 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 144 lines
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.