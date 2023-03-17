ITV will broadcast five live races from the Cheltenham Festival on Friday. The action on day four features some high-class names, most notably Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup ( ), and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Friday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival



JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Runner-up at Auteuil last April on sole French start; 4-5, made most and impressive when he got serious in maiden at Cork in December when next seen; 8-13 and allowed his own way up front at Fairyhouse two months ago but he again left a deep impression, surging a long way clear again from two out and that was from rivals including subsequent Grade 2 Adonis winner Nusret and Tuesday's 4yo handicap winner; his jumping has not been the most fluent but he looks a high-class prospect.

Blood Destiny 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

He's 10lb higher than when second in this last year (good to soft) and was below par in Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle last month; however, he's had a wind op since and wears a first-time tongue-tie today, and prior to last time he'd shown improved form this term (good third in 2m4f Grade 2 here on soft in January); suited by the demands of this race and he's one to consider.

First Street 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

For one with a stamina-laden pedigree he did well to win twice at 2m (bumper/maiden) and his recent form at about 2m4f makes for impressive reading, having pushed the Supreme fourth Inthepocket to a neck (Grade 2) before comfortably accounting for his market rival on return to novice company at Fairyhouse (soft to heavy); relentless galloper for whom this race should be right up his street; big player.

Three Card Brag 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase, 3m2½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has a special talent and won all completed starts over fences, his reputation enhanced after his run in the 2m4f Turners (soft) last March where he was clear of a high-flying rival when failing to keep his feet after the last; impressive in three wins since and came home strongly, as he had for a 3m Grade 1 novice hurdle win in 2021, when returned to that trip to beat Stattler at Leopardstown in early February; very testing ground would not be ideal but he still looks more likely than not to stay 3m2f and hopefully he can provide one of the abiding memories of the meeting.

Galopin Des Champs 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m2½f



SPOTLIGHT TIP:

An eight-year-old who has come a long way in the past 12 months and he might well have beaten Billaway at Punchestown last April but for fluffing the last fence; hasn't been wildly impressive in winning two hunter chases and a point since then, but all roads have led to Cheltenham and the demands of this race can trigger a career-best performance (has twice won over further); won on soft; major player

Vaucelet 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

