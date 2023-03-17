Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival day 4 tips: one key runner from each ITV race on Friday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the Cheltenham Festival on Friday. The action on day four features some high-class names, most notably Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30), and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Friday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival

1.30 Cheltenham
JCB Triumph Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BLOOD DESTINY

Runner-up at Auteuil last April on sole French start; 4-5, made most and impressive when he got serious in maiden at Cork in December when next seen; 8-13 and allowed his own way up front at Fairyhouse two months ago but he again left a deep impression, surging a long way clear again from two out and that was from rivals including subsequent Grade 2 Adonis winner Nusret and Tuesday's 4yo handicap winner; his jumping has not been the most fluent but he looks a high-class prospect.

Silk
Blood Destiny13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

2.10 Cheltenham
McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle, 2m1f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: FIRST STREET

He's 10lb higher than when second in this last year (good to soft) and was below par in Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle last month; however, he's had a wind op since and wears a first-time tongue-tie today, and prior to last time he'd shown improved form this term (good third in 2m4f Grade 2 here on soft in January); suited by the demands of this race and he's one to consider.

Silk
First Street14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.50 Cheltenham
Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, 3m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THREE CARD BRAG

For one with a stamina-laden pedigree he did well to win twice at 2m (bumper/maiden) and his recent form at about 2m4f makes for impressive reading, having pushed the Supreme fourth Inthepocket to a neck (Grade 2) before comfortably accounting for his market rival on return to novice company at Fairyhouse (soft to heavy); relentless galloper for whom this race should be right up his street; big player.

Silk
Three Card Brag14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: A P Heskin (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

3.30 Cheltenham
Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase, 3m2½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

Has a special talent and won all completed starts over fences, his reputation enhanced after his run in the 2m4f Turners (soft) last March where he was clear of a high-flying rival when failing to keep his feet after the last; impressive in three wins since and came home strongly, as he had for a 3m Grade 1 novice hurdle win in 2021, when returned to that trip to beat Stattler at Leopardstown in early February; very testing ground would not be ideal but he still looks more likely than not to stay 3m2f and hopefully he can provide one of the abiding memories of the meeting.

Silk
Galopin Des Champs15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

4.10 Cheltenham
St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, 3m2½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: VAUCELET

An eight-year-old who has come a long way in the past 12 months and he might well have beaten Billaway at Punchestown last April but for fluffing the last fence; hasn't been wildly impressive in winning two hunter chases and a point since then, but all roads have led to Cheltenham and the demands of this race can trigger a career-best performance (has twice won over further); won on soft; major player

Silk
Vaucelet16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr B O'Neill (-lb)Tnr: D M Christie
T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Cheltenham Festival tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Friday  

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.30 Cheltenham: BLOOD DESTINY
Race 2, 2.10 CheltenhamFIRST STREET
Race 3, 2.30 Down RoyalTHECORNERHOUSE
Race 4, 2.50 CheltenhamTHREE CARD BRAG
Race 5, 3.10 Down RoyalL ANAMOUR
Race 6, 3.30 CheltenhamGALOPIN DES CHAMPS
Race 7, 4.10 CheltenhamVAUCELET

Published on 17 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 17 March 2023
