The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday
Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday . . .
Blood Destiny (1.30 Cheltenham)
Unbeaten in two starts since joining Willie Mullins, Blood Destiny has looked a star in the making and should take all the beating in this year's Triumph. A wide-margin winner at Fairyhouse last time, posting a Racing Post Rating of 145, he possesses a huge amount of natural ability and the incoming rain is certainly in his favour. He clearly relishes the hustle and bustle of a big field and, with any amount of improvement likely, he should prove the cream of this year's juvenile crop.
Hunters Yarn (2.10 Cheltenham)
Winner of two bumpers last season and two of his three hurdling starts this campaign, Hunters Yarn would not have looked out of place in a Grade 1 race. Stepping forward from a maiden win at Navan, he cruised to success in a Listed novice hurdle at Navan last time, beating a useful field with the minimum of fuss. On that evidence, a mark of 147 looks generous and he is the obvious choice of Paul Townend. He goes on soft ground and, with plenty of form in big fields, he has an excellent chance.
Noble Yeats (3.30 Cheltenham)
Winner of last year's Grand National, Noble Yeats has shown he is a classy operator this season and can complete a famous double for Emmet Mullins. A stout stayer, he also showed that he has a sharp turn of foot when winning the Many Clouds Chase back at Aintree. His most recent run in the Cotswold Chase was an ideal prep run for this and with a strong end-to-end gallop to chase he can deservedly win his Grade 1 under Sean Bowen.
