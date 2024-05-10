Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

4.35: Teraabb

Suspicion is yet to race on turf but he has looked a progressive sort on the AW and needs a close look on his handicap debut. The Ice Phoenix looks solid after last month's good Newmarket effort, while it wouldn't be a surprise were Break The Bank to run a better race on turf given his pedigree. However, the vote goes to Teraabb who gave the impression this trip would suit him even better after last month's successful Newbury return over 7f. The stable has won two of the last six runnings.

David Bellingham

Teraabb 16:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Chester

3.40: Forza Orta

Beaten a neck in this race last year, Zoffee may prove best of the established Chester performers, for all that he needs a return to form. However, it may well turn out that the leading contenders are having their first taste of Chester and Forza Orta makes particular appeal, having won a good race at York on his only appearance at 2m. The close second that day was Aztec Empire, who is also firmly in the picture, but the chief danger may be his stablemate Grand Providence who looks all set for further improvement this season. There are previous big-race winners elsewhere on the card but it's Too Friendly and Citizen General who complete the shortlist.

Richard Austen

Forza Orta 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Cork

7.00: Psalm

A couple of these have a better chance on paper but you'd have to like Psalm's run over C&D when beaten by a smart sort of Dermot Weld's and he can come on again with that outing under his belt. Kinesiology's Leopardstown second is the strongest formline in the race given the winner's exploits since but he has to defy a long lay-off. Bad Desire, who looked ready for a step up to this trip last time and is rated 4lb higher than the selection, is the other main protagonist.

Mark Nunan

Psalm 19:00 Cork View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Downpatrick

5.05: Big Stage

Providing he handles the quicker ground Big Stage looks the one to beat, the longer trip likely to suit. In a maiden with little depth Nouvotic looks the danger, with Kalanisi Flash next best.

Alan Hewison

Big Stage 17:05 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (3lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Market Rasen

4.25: Mr Hope Street

Dan Skelton's Mr Hope Street proved a very different proposition over this longer trip last month and they may have only started to scratch the surface with this scopey 6yo. Summergrounds is very lightly raced for an 8yo and probably on a good mark if he can show his true form on ground that will suit. Get A Superstar is also of interest.

Alistair Jones

Mr Hope Street 16:25 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Nottingham

8.18: Spanish Angel

Top of the list is Spanish Angel, who recorded his seventh win when scoring with plenty in hand at Wolverhampton last week. He's 5lb lower under a penalty on this return to turf and is well treated on his best form in this sphere last summer. Recent C&D winner Mehmo is feared most, although Showalong has finished runner-up in his last two starts and is respected with blinkers added. Stallone has claims if this sets up for his closing style, while others to consider are Munificent and Yazaman.

David Moon

Spanish Angel 20:18 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Ripon

6.05: Princess Karine

The dominance of Princess Karine last week was such that she is hard to look past, given that she escapes a penalty. Leodis Dream is respected in opposition, while Paddy's Day, Mattice and Vadamiah are others of interest.

Jonathan Doidge

Princess Karine 18:05 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb) Tnr: Bryan Smart

Sedgefield

6.20: Mrs Tabitha

It's hard to get away from Mrs Tabitha, who displayed a significant jolt of improvement to land a gamble on her recent handicap debut and has plenty of scope for further progress. Spot On Soph ran well in a competitive series final last month and may fare best of the others, while three-time C&D winner Cailin Dearg is probably still on a workable mark.

Chris Wilson

Mrs Tabitha 18:20 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.