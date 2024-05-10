Cracking the Premier puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for the ITV4 action at Chester and Ascot on Friday

Maddy Playle with her advice for the six ITV4 races at Chester and Ascot on Friday . . .

1.30 Chester

CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap, 7½f

Maddy's tip: Revich

A devilish start to proceedings with six course-and-distance winners returning to the Roodee. One of them is Revich, who returns off 3lb higher than when he bolted up in this contest a year ago, and he makes more appeal than most at a double-figure price. Dancing Magic is surely well treated but remains a maiden, so may not be one to trust.

1.50 Ascot

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Style Handicap, 7f

Maddy's tip: American Bay

A decent contest with a history of producing above-average handicappers. American Bay has form that intertwines with Dragon Leader from last year and gets plenty of weight from him now after a luckless run at Newbury last time. His trainer Harry Charlton is in excellent form (33 per cent strike-rate).

2.05 Chester

Boodles Darley "Confined" Maiden Stakes, 1m4½f

Maddy's tip: Mr Hampstead

Ephesus is bound to be popular but it remains tough to get a handle on the form of Aidan O'Brien's horses and Mr Hampstead is a tempting alternative. He was short of room at a key point last time at Newbury before running on encouragingly and, judging by his stellar pedigree, should step up again.

2.35 Chester

tote.co.uk Free Bet Friday Handicap, 1m2½f

Maddy's tip: City Streak

Tipped up in this feature previously, it's worth keeping the faith with City Streak. There was no disgrace in finishing second to Tasman Bay last time and he had impressive subsequent winner Champagne Piaff behind him. There remains wiggle room in his handicap mark of 91 and he has the plum draw in one.

3.05 Chester

IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

Maddy's tip: Passenger

Shaped well from few opportunities in his three-year-old season, most notably when third in the Dante, and beat a Group 1-class horse in West Wind Blows when he was last seen. I suspect he'll also reach that level this season and these conditions should allow him to show an improved performance on his seasonal debut.

Passenger 15:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.40 Chester

Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup (Heritage Handicap), 2m2½f

Maddy's tip: Duke Of Oxford

The drift on Duke Of Oxford is surely only because of his draw in 16, but he's now grossly overpriced considering Metier won from 14 last year and Making Miracles from 16 in 2019. The Michael Bell-trained runner's latest effort was excellent and he has untapped potential as a stayer given he's only four.

