Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Forza Orta 3.40 Chester

Unraced here; suited by the step up to 2m when winning a competitive handicap at last year's York Ebor meeting (good to firm) by a neck from Aztec Empire; not discredited in a 1m4f race on reappearance three weeks ago and he's not fully exposed as a stayer; off 3lb higher than at York, he's one to be seriously interested in.

Mr Hope Street 4.25 Market Rasen

Much improved for stepping up to 2m4f when winning well here a month ago (good to soft); raised 6lb but he's a scopey 6yo with more to offer.

Teraabb 4.35 Ascot

Showed ability last autumn and, having been gelded, he just got up to make a winning seasonal/handicap debut at Newbury (7f, good to soft; first time cheekpieces) three weeks ago; up 3lb, but gave the impression 1m would suit and is much respected for stable that has won two of the last six runnings.

Mrs Tabitha 6.20 Sedgefield

Good-ground bumper winner in spring 2023; well beaten in three novice hurdles last season but reportedly benefited from return to good ground and addition of tongue-tie when rewarding heavy market support with ready success on recent handicap debut at Ludlow (2m5f, good); 7lb higher here but could still be very well treated.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

