The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from day four of the Cheltenham Festival on ITV

Three horses to include in a treble from day four of the Cheltenham Festival . . .

1.30 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins looks to have the Triumph Hurdle in his grip and this four-year-old can turn the form on his re-opposing rivals from Leopardstown last month. A winner at Auteuil last April, he very much took the eye when rallying to finish third in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle behind Kargese and Storm Heart. His jumping that day, however, was immaculate for his inexperience as it was just his second run and his first for 307 days. There is every chance he's got the most improvement to come out of Mullins' seven runners.

2.50 Cheltenham

The Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle has been a graveyard for favourites in the last decade and Willie Mullins' supposed fourth string can run a huge race. The six-year-old's sole hurdles win came at Thurles over 2m7f and he has been highly tried since. He finished second to Supreme winner Slade Steel in a Grade 2 in December and was a notable third in a 2m4f Grade 1 at Naas last time. The trip looked inadequate for him that day and the first-time hood, which Mullins used to great effect with Gaelic Warrior this week, should aid his jumping. He was a good fourth in the Champion Bumper last year too, and can reverse the form with Naas conqueror Readin Tommy Wrong.

3.30 Cheltenham

Galopin Des Champs is all the rage to win back-to-back Gold Cups, but take a chance on this Venetia Williams-trained star to cause a minor shock. The nine-year-old returned from a lengthy absence with a fine success at Lingfield in January, beating the race-fit Protektorat, and ran far better than the bare result in the Ascot Chase last time. That came over an inadequate trip against Pic D'Orhy, who thrives at that 2m5f distance, on ground quicker than ideal, and the way he stayed on suggests he really wants a test of stamina now. He also is unbeaten at Cheltenham, including a highly-impressive win in the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, and the soft ground will be in his favour.

