Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Tropez Power (5.25 Southwell)
Hasn't had things fall right for him this year but took his course form figures to 1314 when a close fourth in March and is now 2lb below his last winning mark. Drops into Class 4 company on the all-weather for the first time since his last win and looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Smart Hero (3.10 Southwell)
Ran green but shaped with a deal of promise on his debut at Kempton, staying on well to take second. Nicely bred and ought to be suited by the step up to a mile.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Aces Wild (2.20 Bath)
Has looked better than ever in winning at Wolverhampton the last twice, readily so on the latest occasion. Pedigree suggests the switch to turf should hold no fears so looks up to completing the hat-trick under rider David Probert.
Matt Gardner
Speed figures
Al Barez (4.50 Southwell)
Consistent and progressive sprinter who is relatively lightly raced and can make it three from five on the all-weather.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Lingua Franca (2.00 Wetherby)
Has been showing up well in her work on the Al Bahathri of late and Sir Mark Prescott's filly is expected to be suited by this step up in trip. David Milnes
Dark horse
Feed The Flame (2.50 Longchamp)
Can improve from his seasonal debut when behind a few of these. Group 1 winner at the track last year and is suited by testing conditions. Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
27 April 2024
Last updated 19:30, 27 April 2024
