Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Tropez Power (5.25 Southwell)

Hasn't had things fall right for him this year but took his course form figures to 1314 when a close fourth in March and is now 2lb below his last winning mark. Drops into Class 4 company on the all-weather for the first time since his last win and looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination.

Harry Wilson

Tropez Power 17:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Eyecatcher

Smart Hero (3.10 Southwell)

Ran green but shaped with a deal of promise on his debut at Kempton, staying on well to take second. Nicely bred and ought to be suited by the step up to a mile.

Steffan Edwards

Smart Hero 15:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: James Tate

Handicappers' nap

Aces Wild (2.20 Bath)

Has looked better than ever in winning at Wolverhampton the last twice, readily so on the latest occasion. Pedigree suggests the switch to turf should hold no fears so looks up to completing the hat-trick under rider David Probert.

Matt Gardner

Aces Wild 14:20 Bath View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Speed figures

Al Barez (4.50 Southwell)

Consistent and progressive sprinter who is relatively lightly raced and can make it three from five on the all-weather.

Dave Edwards

Al Barez 16:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Tom Clover

Newmarket nap

Lingua Franca (2.00 Wetherby)

Has been showing up well in her work on the Al Bahathri of late and Sir Mark Prescott's filly is expected to be suited by this step up in trip. David Milnes

Lingua Franca 14:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Dark horse

Feed The Flame (2.50 Longchamp)

Can improve from his seasonal debut when behind a few of these. Group 1 winner at the track last year and is suited by testing conditions. Jake Aldrich

Feed The Flame 14:50 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: P Bary

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read this next:

'He proved he has the potential to reach the top' - Tom Segal with his tip in the Prix Ganay

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.