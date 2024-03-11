The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday . . .

1.30 Cheltenham

With Ballyburn going to the Gallagher, the Supreme looks wide open. However, it may not be as wide open as the betting suggests, as the Willie Mullins-trained Tullyhill looks a class apart. He came into the season with a big reputation but was very disappointing on his hurdles debut when he was beaten out of sight at odds of 1-8. He's improved loads since then and has won impressively on his next two starts. It was his most recent win in a Listed novice hurdle at Punchestown where he showed himself to be a serious Supreme contender. It was a faultless performance and much better than anything these rivals have produced.

2.10 Cheltenham

He has well-known issues about going left-handed due to his tendency to jump right, but he's by far the classiest horse in the race and should bounce back from the Dublin Racing Festival. There are excuses for his last run, but his form before that was excellent. He hammered Il Etait Temps by almost six lengths, and that horse has gone on to win a Grade 1 and is now the second favourite here. If this race was at a right-handed track, Gaelic Warrior would be odds-on, and some of these wouldn't bother turning up. He has won going left before and has run well on both starts at Cheltenham, finishing second on both occasions. Many will look to take him on, but there is nothing else in the field that stands out.

4.10 Cheltenham

She's levels above her rivals and something would have to go seriously wrong for her not to win. She couldn't have done much more on her seasonal reappearance in the Unibet Hurdle when she breezed past last year's runner-up Love Envoi. She oozes class and would've had a fair chance in the Champion Hurdle if connections had opted to go down that route. The only question mark is the trip – she has only raced over two miles – but she looked to finish with plenty left last time, and an extra half-mile won't be an issue.

