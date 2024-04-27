The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Circe (2.40 Southwell)

Was travelling powerfully in behind a wall of horses on her handicap debut at Newbury last week but had to be snatched up and switched wide when the gap closed. By the time she was in the clear the race was over, but she made promising late headway to take fifth, very much shaping as if the step up to a mile was worth exploring. The form of her maidens, and the Oh So Sharp Stakes, have worked out well and she could still be underestimated by this mark of 84.

Prydwen (3.40 Southwell)

Was strong at the finish when a narrow second to one bringing up a hat-trick at Lingfield and emphatically reversed placings with that one in the All-Weather Championships Marathon, in which he was ridden far more prominently and cleared away for an impressive success. That took his all-weather record to 5-12, but he seems more effective on Tapeta, having produced form figures of 131811 on that surface, and could have plenty more to offer as a stayer kept to these conditions. A 6lb rise for last time seems fair.

Tropez Power (5.25 Southwell)

Things haven't fallen right for him this year, but he produced his best performance this term when taking his Southwell form figures to 1314 with a close fourth in March and is now 5lb lower, despite having excuses in two starts since. He drops into Class 4 company on the all-weather for the first time since his last win, which came off a mark 2lb higher than he is here, and he looks ready to strike for the John and Sean Quinn combination.

