Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Southwell

3.40: Wonderful Eagle

Prydwen scoring with such authority in the AW Championships Marathon at Newcastle last time was something of an eyeopener. He may meet his match today, however, up against WONDERFUL EAGLE (nap) whose step up in trip on the Flat can assist him with a follow-up to last month's 1m6f win at this track. Diamond Bay's return to form last time puts him firmly in the argument, while Pledgeofallegiance should have more to offer for Sir Mark Prescott.

Richard Austen

Wonderful Eagle 15:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Wetherby

2.30: Shaws Phoenix

Having gone very close at Yarmouth on her debut for Alice Haynes, SHAWS PHOENIX (nap) has particularly good claims. Good Morning Alex, who has built up a solid record over this trip, is second choice ahead of Viridian who should step up on his reappearance effort. Walter Mitty and Kode Secret look best of the handicap newcomers.

Steve Boow

Shaws Phoenix 14:30 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Bath

5.05: Thoughtful Gift

A few of these are potentially well handicapped and better efforts from Rival, Swatch and Dappled Light (second choice) could be forthcoming. THOUGHTFUL GIFT (nap) is going from strength to strength for Jack Jones, though, and she had more in hand than the one-length winning margin would suggest at Brighton on last week's turf debut.

Paul Smith

Thoughtful Gift 17:05 Bath View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Jones

