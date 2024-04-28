Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Southwell
3.40: Wonderful Eagle
Prydwen scoring with such authority in the AW Championships Marathon at Newcastle last time was something of an eyeopener. He may meet his match today, however, up against WONDERFUL EAGLE (nap) whose step up in trip on the Flat can assist him with a follow-up to last month's 1m6f win at this track. Diamond Bay's return to form last time puts him firmly in the argument, while Pledgeofallegiance should have more to offer for Sir Mark Prescott.
Richard Austen
Wetherby
2.30: Shaws Phoenix
Having gone very close at Yarmouth on her debut for Alice Haynes, SHAWS PHOENIX (nap) has particularly good claims. Good Morning Alex, who has built up a solid record over this trip, is second choice ahead of Viridian who should step up on his reappearance effort. Walter Mitty and Kode Secret look best of the handicap newcomers.
Steve Boow
Bath
5.05: Thoughtful Gift
A few of these are potentially well handicapped and better efforts from Rival, Swatch and Dappled Light (second choice) could be forthcoming. THOUGHTFUL GIFT (nap) is going from strength to strength for Jack Jones, though, and she had more in hand than the one-length winning margin would suggest at Brighton on last week's turf debut.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 28 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 28 April 2024
- Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for all eight races at Southwell's Premier meeting
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for all eight races at Southwell's Premier meeting
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Southwell's Premier meeting on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings