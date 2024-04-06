Bath Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Premier racing card at Bath is a cracker and I'm taking a risk by banking on Bet Me in the opener (1.58). This is a good 1m2f handicap but, with the form of her Kempton third last month working out really well, she should be involved in the finish.

There are a few with claims in the fillies' maiden (2.33). Go with Painite , who is bred to go well on slow ground and Turn Up The Heat , who could easily raise her game for this surface.

A tough three-year-old 5f handicap (3.08) follows. Class-dropper Ziggy's Phoenix is two from two on soft and is first on the list. Hedge Fund's best efforts at two were on testing ground and he looks the type to improve at three.

The feature sprint handicap (3.43) is a superb race. The race-fit Thunderbear takes the eye at the early prices, while Glorious Angel turns up in top form and Silky Wilkie is too well treated to leave out of the perm.

Hot Fuss kept good company as a juvenile and might be up to making a winning comeback in the mile handicap (4.18). He goes in along with bottomweight Bill's Baar .

Chantico , representing the same connections as Bill's Baar, is interesting in the final leg (4.53). Fazayte is temptingly treated on his Flat handicap debut and is the other to select.

Bath Placepot perm

1.58

5 Bet Me

2.33

3 Painite

6 Turn Up The Heat

3.08

2 Hedge Fund

4 Ziggy’s Phoenix

3.43

3 Thunderbear

5 Silky Wilkie

10 Glorious Angel

4.18

1 Hot Fuss

7 Bill’s Baar

4.53

6 Chantico

7 Fazayte

1x2x2x3x2x2= 48 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.