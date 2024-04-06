Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt nap

Haya (2.33 Bath)

Finished fourth behind three subsequent winners on her debut and was beaten only by Beautiful Love, who has struck since at Meydan, when stepping up to a mile. Should go one better for Andrew Balding over the same trip here.

Charlie Huggins

Haya 14:33 Bath View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Handicappers' nap

William Of York (3.22 Carlisle)

The Rebecca Menzies-trained eight-year-old is lightly raced over fences and has taken his form to a new level since fitted with cheekpieces. Open to further improvement and can complete his hat-trick.

Steve Mason

William Of York 15:22 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Eyecatcher

Status Green (5.12 Leopardstown)

The Joe Murphy-trained four-year-old is handily weighted and shapes as though he'll be suited by this drop in trip.

Ron Wood

Status Green 17:12 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: Joseph G Murphy

Speed figures

King's Lynn (3.43 Bath)

Went off the boil last season but has tumbled down the handicap and Andrew Balding's sprinter could end his lengthy barren spell.

Dave Edwards

King's Lynn 15:43 Bath View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Dark horse

Measured Moments (4.53 Bath)

Not discouraged last time out when finishing fourth at Southwell behind Enola Grey, who has since moved into higher company. She should enjoy the testing conditions and can go close.

George Bonds

Measured Moments 16:53 Bath View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: John Butler

West Country nap

Imperial Saint (4.10 Exeter)

Has form on testing ground and ran well when third in a better race than this last time. Open to progress.

James Stevens

Imperial Saint 16:10 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

