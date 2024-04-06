Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt nap
Haya (2.33 Bath)
Finished fourth behind three subsequent winners on her debut and was beaten only by Beautiful Love, who has struck since at Meydan, when stepping up to a mile. Should go one better for Andrew Balding over the same trip here.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
William Of York (3.22 Carlisle)
The Rebecca Menzies-trained eight-year-old is lightly raced over fences and has taken his form to a new level since fitted with cheekpieces. Open to further improvement and can complete his hat-trick.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Status Green (5.12 Leopardstown)
The Joe Murphy-trained four-year-old is handily weighted and shapes as though he'll be suited by this drop in trip.
Ron Wood
Speed figures
King's Lynn (3.43 Bath)
Went off the boil last season but has tumbled down the handicap and Andrew Balding's sprinter could end his lengthy barren spell.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Measured Moments (4.53 Bath)
Not discouraged last time out when finishing fourth at Southwell behind Enola Grey, who has since moved into higher company. She should enjoy the testing conditions and can go close.
George Bonds
West Country nap
Imperial Saint (4.10 Exeter)
Has form on testing ground and ran well when third in a better race than this last time. Open to progress.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
