The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Bath and Exeter on Sunday

Haya (2.33 Bath)

Fourth on her debut in a Lingfield novice that has worked out very well since. The winner, second and third form that 7f contest in August have all won since and Haya would have done so herself had she not bumped into Beautiful Love on her next start. Haya was beaten only a length by Beautiful Love on her first try over a mile and the Godolphin-owned winner went on to score by six lengths at Meydan so the form looks strong. Haya should make it third time lucky here as for all that testing ground is an unknown, the level of form she has displayed in her two starts is far better than her five rivals.

Musical Slave (3.35 Exeter)

Two-time course winner who has slipped to an attractive mark that is 5lb lower than his latest success at this track in February last year. Musical Slave's rating of 127 is also 1lb lower than when he was third at this venue behind Win My Wings in January 2022. The winner followed up in the Eider Chase and went on to land the Scottish Grand National when rated 11lb higher than her Exeter success. Musical Slave may not be as good as he once was at the age of 11 but he clearly performs well at Exeter and the 3m6½f trip should not be an issue, as he was second to subsequent King George hero Hewick over 3m5f in the 2022 bet365 Gold Cup,

Donnacha (4.10 Exeter)

Consistent six-year-old who has only finished outside of the first four once in ten career starts. That 11th-placed effort in the Betfair Hurdle can be excused given it is the most valuable handicap run over hurdles in Britain and has produced subsequent winners including Go Dante. Donnacha was third behind Go Dante at Cheltenham in December when giving him 8lb, which was an excellent effort considering the winner went on to beat 15 rivals to land the Imperial Cup off 4lb higher. Donnacha is off the same mark of 117 as when he won on soft ground at Warwick in January so testing conditions should not be an issue. The Nigel Hawke-trained six-year-old beat Moorefields by 13 lengths at this track last time and should confirm the form with that rival here.

