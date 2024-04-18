Ayr Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Stuart Edmunds is having a career-best season over jumps, and his Bluegrass can keep the ball rolling in the opener (1.20).

He's fairly treated after a 5lb rise for winning very easily last time and should be considered for Placepot purposes, along with the more experienced Lively Citizen , who has been in cracking form.

John McConnell's Innatendue has the best form for the second (1.50), but hasn't come close to showing it recently, so preference is for Shakeyatailfeather and Lily Du Berlais .

Dan Skelton's Catch Him Derry was a close second to stablemate Gwennie May Boy when last seen, and as the winner is now 24lb higher, he looks a bit of a blot in the third (2.20).

Nells Son and Jet Plane look the obvious pair to concentrate on in the fourth (2.50), and while Doddiethegreat will be hard to keep out of the frame in the fifth (3.20) if none the worse for his Cheltenham flop, it's worth putting two-time race winner Bass Rock in as cover.

The six-runner final leg (3.55) is not short of in-form horses, and my suggestions, without a great deal of confidence, would be Beau Balko and course-and-distance winner Salamanca Bay .

Ayr Placepot perm

1.20

6 Lively Citizen

11 Bluegrass

1.50

5 Lily Du Berlais

7 Shakeyatailfeather

2.20

15 Catch Him Derry

2.50

3 Nells Son

8 Jet Plane

3.20

3 Doddiethegreat

11 Bass Rock

3.55

1 Salamanca Bay

2 Beau Balko

2x2x1x2x2x2 = 32 lines

