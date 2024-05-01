Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

3.25: Woolhampton

Much will depend on the state of the ground as a few of these would benefit from conditions drying out. Burning Cash and Moulin Booj (second choice) look set to go well but Woolhampton brings good C&D form and her reappearance effort at Wolverhampton, when racing without her usual headgear, was most encouraging. She won't mind what the weather does and makes plenty of appeal.

Paul Smith

Woolhampton 15:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oliver Searle (7lb) Tnr: Rod Millman

Brighton

7.45: Ballybaymoonshiner

Top of the list is Ballybaymoonshiner, who is 2-4 on AW this year and was a clear second on Polytrack last time. He's still unexposed on turf and is a big player if he can transfer his progress back to this sphere. Second choice is Mudlahhim, who returned to turf with an eyecatching fourth here 11 days ago and looks interesting if he can build on that. Outreach also enters the reckoning, along with dual C&D winner Heer's Sadie who is well handicapped if she can get back near her best.

David Moon

Ballybaymoonshiner 19:45 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Murty McGrath

Kempton

8.30: Invincible Speed

A competitive race featuring some progressive and unexposed 3yos. Mrs Morrell and Drama are of some interest but the three to concentrate on could be Dapperling (second choice), Cajetan and Invincible Speed. The selection won easily on his handicap debut in January and could make light of a 10lb rise.

Paul Smith

Invincible Speed 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

Pontefract

2.05: Impressor

The soft ground swings the pendulum towards Impressor who arrives here on the back of a pleasing effort at Thirsk. Second choice Princess Karine ran a solid first race of the campaign and she usually holds her form well.

Alistair Jones

Impressor 14:05 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (3lb) Tnr: Phillip Makin

Punchestown

2.30: Walk Away Harry

A wide-open handicap and a case can be made for most. The totally unexposed Maroto catches the eye, while Boodles fourth Harsh is interesting up in trip. Park Of Kings should be thereabouts with trip and ground in his favour. The selection is the possibly well-handicapped Walk Away Harry, a bumper winner here last year and a big eyecatcher on his last start at Cork.

Justin O'Hanlon

Walk Away Harry 14:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes Tnr: C Byrnes

Wolverhampton

3.35: Gogo Yubari

Dylan Cunha's Gogo Yubari looked to have a bit up her sleeve when swooping late over 5f here last month so a further 4lb rise may not prevent her making it four wins in her last five starts. Cervaro Della Sala shaped well when third on last week's Yarmouth reappearance and is feared most ahead of Mammy.

Andrew Sheret

Gogo Yubari 15:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

