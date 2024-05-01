Punchestown festival day two naps: best betting tips from our experts

Day two of the Punchestown festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

2.30 Punchestown

By Conor Fennelly

Final Orders seems ready to exploit his much lower mark over hurdles in the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle over 2m3½f for Gavin Cromwell after shaping with plenty of promise on his first start for five months in a competitive contest over fences at Cheltenham a fortnight ago.

The eight-year-old is rated 23lb lower in this sphere and was last seen over hurdles when scoring in cosy fashion at Bellewstown in August. He has historically been at his best on decent ground and ran a really encouraging race back on a sounder surface last time when sixth behind In Excelsis Deo in a Grade 2 handicap chase at Cheltenham.

He was up with a strong pace throughout, travelling with plenty of verve, before folding on the turn for home. The race was dominated by those ridden conservatively and he should improve with that run under his belt. Everything looks in place for a big effort.

Final Orders 14:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Conor Stone-Walsh (2lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

4.15 Punchestown

By Graeme Rodway

Dancing City probably found heavy ground and a stiff track like Cheltenham against him when behind the reopposing Stellar Story at the festival in March, and looked far more at home in less-demanding conditions when landing his second Grade 1 at the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

He seemed to handle ground described as good to yielding in bumpers last season, winning once and finishing second to the top-class Ballyburn on the other occasion. He can outclass this lot.

Dancing City 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

4.50 Punchestown

By Tom Segal

The one that appears to have been overlooked by the bookmakers is Redemption Day, who was a close second to Facile Vega in this race back in 2022 and has slowly been coming back to that form after a year off the track.

Last time, when he was tried in a hood, Redemption Day settled a lot better than he had previously and ran away with a decent race at Fairyhouse. He will need to step up on that form to beat the likes of Jasmin De Vaux, but he's extremely classy and now he's learned to settle, he might finally land a big one.

Redemption Day 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Miss J Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

