Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Woolhampton 3.25 Ascot

C&D winner off 1lb higher last summer; also ran a fine race in a Class 2 event over C&D in October when finishing strongly up the middle of the track; a most encouraging return to action at Wolverhampton 18 days ago when racing without her usual headgear (back on today), dropped in from a bad draw but making up plenty of ground late on; lots to like about her chance.

Brave Nation 4.00 Ascot

Has not added to his impressive debut win as a 2yo (5f, good to firm) and he struggled with the handicapper in 2023; that said, his final effort, when finishing off his race better than anything in a Class 2 over C&D in October, was much more encouraging and a 2lb drop for that effort looks generous; the addition of a hood could help this free-going sort too and he's an interesting contender.

Vultar 5.10 Ascot

Progressive form in AW handicaps at Kempton since fitted with cheekpieces, winning first two (7f/1m) and advancing his form again when second of ten (1m) last time; runner-up twice on turf (both good) at the start of his career; there is a lot to like about his profile.

Invincible Speed 8.30 Kempton

Promise in three novice runs and he took a big step forward when routing nine rivals at Wolverhampton on January's handicap debut (6f); hit with a 10lb rise for that but there could well be more to come.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

