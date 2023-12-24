2023 King George VI Chase at Kempton: the runners, the odds, the verdict

We have a Boxing Day cracker in store at Kempton as the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30) takes centre stage. Will Allaho produce his brilliant best or can home challengers Bravemansgame or Shishkin prove up to the challenge? Here's everything you need to know about the big race.

Get £40 in free bets with Betfair

2023 King George VI Chase: the full list of horses for Kempton

1 Allaho

Won the 2m4f Ryanair Chase for the second consecutive season in March 2022 and easily followed up in the Punchestown Gold Cup that April (his first 3m Grade 1 win); a long absence followed until last month, when he comfortably won the three-runner 2m4f Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase; that latest performance isn't definitive confirmation that he retains all of his old, brilliant ability, but he will be tough to beat if at his best.

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 13-8

Allaho 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

2 Bravemansgame

Triumphed in this race last year on the back of a reappearance win in the Charlie Hall, and he was a highly creditable second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March; not at his very best when runner-up on his two runs this term, in the Charlie Hall then the Betfair Chase, and he needs to raise his game, but he's a major player if rediscovering last season's peak form.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 2-1

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 Frodon

Made all in this race in 2020; fourth in 2021 and third in 2022 (soundly beaten each time); showed last season that he retains considerable spark and he could improve for last month's reappearance third in the Badger Beer at Wincanton, but it's highly likely that this 11yo is vulnerable today.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Forecast odds: 40-1

Frodon 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

4 Hewick

To win this he needs some of the big names to underperform but that's entirely possible; ran a fine race (albeit looking beaten when falling two out) in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, on soft ground that may not have been ideal, and he powered clear in the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase at Sandown (2m6f, good to soft) in April; has had a break since finishing well beaten in the Galway Plate in August; interesting contender under jockey-of-the-moment Gavin Sheehan.

Trainer: Shark Hanlon

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Forecast odds: 14-1

Hewick 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

5 Shishkin

Has become somewhat enigmatic nowadays and refused to race in first-time cheekpieces at Ascot on last month's reappearance (no headgear today); however, he won his sixth Grade 1 when responding to pressure and leading after the final fence in the 3m1f Aintree Bowl in April, on his first crack at a staying trip under rules, and he's capable of having a big say if on his best behaviour.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Forecast odds: 7-2

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

6 The Real Whacker

All four chase starts have been at Cheltenham; won the first two (3m/2m4f, good/soft) before narrowly making all in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (3m, soft) in March; pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on last month's return but may have needed the run and he's well worth a second look now back up in trip, being the only horse to have beaten leading Gold Cup candidate Gerri Colombe (in the Brown Advisory).

Trainer: Patrick Neville

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 9-1

The Real Whacker 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Patrick Neville

Verdict: our top King George VI Chase betting tip

By Ben Hutton

This clash between Allaho, Bravemansgame and Shishkin will be an absolute cracker - if they are at their best. Two-time Ryanair winner Allaho appears to have proved his stamina for 3m and plenty of encouragement can be taken from last month's Grade 2 Clonmel Oil win, which was his first run since April 2022. However, it remains to be seen whether he retains all of his brilliant ability, while last year's winner Bravemansgame hasn't fired on all cylinders on his two runs this season and Shishkin refused to race at Ascot last month. It may therefore pay to look elsewhere and preference is for Hewick , who was running really well in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup until falling two out, on soft ground which probably wasn't ideal. The Real Whacker is not ruled out but Allaho is second choice.

Hewick 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

Claim £40 in free bets with Betfair this Christmas

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets for the top horseracing action this Christmas.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Christmas racing betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer

Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) and get £40 in free bets

Rewards valid for 30 days and can be used on horse racing multiples only

Only deposits via cards will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read these next:

2023 King George VI Chase tips: Racing Post experts predict the first three horses home in the big race at Kempton

Confirmed runners and riders for the King George VI Chase at Kempton - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.