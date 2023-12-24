2023 King George VI Chase tips: Racing Post experts predict the first three horses home in the big race at Kempton
The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30) takes place at Kempton on Boxing Day and a star-studded cast has assembled for the 3m Grade 1. Allaho heads the betting for this year's race, but who do our experts fancy to come out on top?
Get £40 in free bets with Betfair
King George VI Chase 1-2-3s
1 Shishkin
2 Allaho
3 Bravemansgame
By Sam Hardy
Backing Shishkin comes full of risk, but if he jumps off then he has got to be a massive player and he is a price you can take a chance on. I have no doubt if he does start his price in running will immediately cut and he looks the value at odds of around 4-1. Connections have been desperate to get a run into their star, but his form after a layoff is pretty useful having won three times on the last five occasions and Nicky Henderson will have him as good as he can get him.
1 Bravemansgame
2 Shishkin
3 Allaho
By James Hill
This is between the big three in the market and it’s Bravemansgame for me. He’s not been at his best so far this term, but neither run was bad by any means whereas Allaho looked miles off his game on his reappearance. Jumping is key round Kempton and that’s where the selection scores high as, like so many of Paul Nicholls’ previous winners, he is immaculate.
1 The Real Whacker
2 Allaho
3 Bravemansgame
By Maddy Playle
The Real Whacker can provide an upset in this year’s King George. You can draw a line through his seasonal reappearance as he sustained an injury in the Paddy Power, and his bold jumping and galloping style should be perfectly suited to this contest. He can put it up to Allaho, who will need to jump better than on his reappearance in the Clonmel Oil Chase.
1 Hewick
2 Allaho
3 The Real Whacker
By Stuart Redding
Allaho has rock-solid claims but the bookies aren’t giving anything away so I’m more interested in Hewick at what looks a huge price. He ran a great race in the Gold Cup when conditions weren’t ideal and a Sandown win six weeks later isn’t that far off the standard required to win this. The Real Whacker is another who perhaps isn’t getting the respect he deserves.
1 Bravemansgame
2 Hewick
3 Allaho
By Joe Eccles
Bravemansgame can follow up his victory in this race last year and provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a 14th King George. The eight-year-old should be spot on for this assignment after runs in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase and this track, trip and ground look his optimum conditions. Shark Hanlon's Hewick looks an interesting outsider and may provide the selection with the most to think about.
1 Allaho
2 Shishkin
3 Frodon
By Liam Headd
Allaho made a solid return to action after over 18 months off the track to win the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase by nine lengths and is the only one in the field with a victory last time out. He should relish the trip and conditions and will come on from his last start. There is a worry with Shishkin after he refused to race at Ascot, but if he overcomes that there's no reason why he can't run a big race because of the class and ability he still holds. 2020 winner Frodon is being overlooked at a massive price and always goes well at the track.
Claim £40 in free bets with Betfair this Christmas
Betfair are offering £40 in free bets for the top horseracing action this Christmas.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0)
- You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance
Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Christmas racing betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customer offer
- Place a minimum £10 bet on horse racing at odds of minimum Evs (2.0) and get £40 in free bets
- Rewards valid for 30 days and can be used on horse racing multiples only
- Only deposits via cards will qualify
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the King George VI Chase at Kempton - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV4 races on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's four meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV4 races on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon