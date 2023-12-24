2023 King George VI Chase tips: Racing Post experts predict the first three horses home in the big race at Kempton

The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30) takes place at Kempton on Boxing Day and a star-studded cast has assembled for the 3m Grade 1. Allaho heads the betting for this year's race, but who do our experts fancy to come out on top?

King George VI Chase 1-2-3s

1 Shishkin

2 Allaho

3 Bravemansgame

By Sam Hardy

Backing Shishkin comes full of risk, but if he jumps off then he has got to be a massive player and he is a price you can take a chance on. I have no doubt if he does start his price in running will immediately cut and he looks the value at odds of around 4-1. Connections have been desperate to get a run into their star, but his form after a layoff is pretty useful having won three times on the last five occasions and Nicky Henderson will have him as good as he can get him.

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1 Bravemansgame

2 Shishkin

3 Allaho

By James Hill

This is between the big three in the market and it’s Bravemansgame for me. He’s not been at his best so far this term, but neither run was bad by any means whereas Allaho looked miles off his game on his reappearance. Jumping is key round Kempton and that’s where the selection scores high as, like so many of Paul Nicholls’ previous winners, he is immaculate.

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

1 The Real Whacker

2 Allaho

3 Bravemansgame

By Maddy Playle

The Real Whacker can provide an upset in this year’s King George. You can draw a line through his seasonal reappearance as he sustained an injury in the Paddy Power, and his bold jumping and galloping style should be perfectly suited to this contest. He can put it up to Allaho, who will need to jump better than on his reappearance in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

The Real Whacker 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Patrick Neville

1 Hewick

2 Allaho

3 The Real Whacker

By Stuart Redding

Allaho has rock-solid claims but the bookies aren’t giving anything away so I’m more interested in Hewick at what looks a huge price. He ran a great race in the Gold Cup when conditions weren’t ideal and a Sandown win six weeks later isn’t that far off the standard required to win this. The Real Whacker is another who perhaps isn’t getting the respect he deserves.

Hewick 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

1 Bravemansgame

2 Hewick

3 Allaho

By Joe Eccles

Bravemansgame can follow up his victory in this race last year and provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a 14th King George. The eight-year-old should be spot on for this assignment after runs in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase and this track, trip and ground look his optimum conditions. Shark Hanlon's Hewick looks an interesting outsider and may provide the selection with the most to think about.

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

1 Allaho

2 Shishkin

3 Frodon

By Liam Headd

Allaho made a solid return to action after over 18 months off the track to win the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase by nine lengths and is the only one in the field with a victory last time out. He should relish the trip and conditions and will come on from his last start. There is a worry with Shishkin after he refused to race at Ascot, but if he overcomes that there's no reason why he can't run a big race because of the class and ability he still holds. 2020 winner Frodon is being overlooked at a massive price and always goes well at the track.

Allaho 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

