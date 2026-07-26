Tournament proves Wise choice for Monmore final

WISE TOURNAMENT bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion at Monmore on Saturday night to land the Ladbrokes.com 480m Trophy final.

David Page’s star was quickly into stride and dominated her rivals, scoring by a length in 28.41sec.

By contrast, the other final on the card – the Ladbrokes.com 630m Trophy decider – was settled late, with Kim Billingham-Hine’s Onceina Lifetime powering up the home straight to bag victory in 38.41sec.

Page also struck with 630m maiden winner Caldera Flow (38.28sec), while there was a double on the night for in-form Newcastle handler Jimmy Femwick courtesy of the impressive Zenith Pasha (37.78sec) over 630m and speedy Ballymac Shontae (15.32sec) over 264m.

Other impressive winners were Stuart Tighe’s Good Teddy (28.52sec) and Carol Weatherall’s Scooby Mustang (28.65sec) both over 480m in puppy and maiden company respectively.

At Central Park, Dave Lee’s Untold Ariary (28.98sec) and Brunch Pal (29.09sec) both led throughout over 491m in good company, while local handler Dan Brabon landed a hat-trick.

The Craig Morris-trained Droopys Buck (27.27sec) made all at Yarmouth in the first of this year’s trial stakes for the East Anglian Derby, with kennelmate Lady Gambet (28.32sec) shedding her maiden tag – also over 462m – in the other open on the card.

Kevin Cobbold’s Mover Over Toby (27.88sec) was the widest-margin winner among the opens at Doncaster, powering home to score by five lengths over 450m in maiden company.

Dave Fradgley’s Look Smart (29.50sec) was also an emphatic scorer, making all in good company over 483m and cruising home four lengths clear.

At Star Pelaw, Rick Holloway’s track record holder Mickys Tribute stretched his unbeaten record to ten at the Durham track as he struck again over the 435m hurdle course.

Here times it right in Dublin to land Puppy Derby crown

Shane Rigney (sponsor, centre) presents the trophy to Aidan Comerford after his Peter Cronin-trained Im Here made all to win the valuable Time Greyhound Nutrition Puppy Derby AAO 525 final at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night in 27.97sec. The GRI’s Margaret Dineen completes the line-up

IM HERE, trained by Peter Cronin, led his rivals a merry dance in Saturday's prestigious Time Puppy Derby decider at Shelbourne Park, writes Phil Donaldson.

Taking a flyer from trap six, the August 24 son of Coolavanny Hoffa-Clona Skye was soon in charge over the 525-yard course and won unchallenged, crossing the line four and a half lengths ahead of Karol Ramsbottom-trained favourite Kapuka Coley in a swift 27.97sec..

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