Senior star Penguin has Bees team buzzing

THE exploits of Brentfordpenguin, who chases a Towcester five-timer when lining up in a top-grade B1 contest over 460m on Saturday, are not just giving owner Mark Burridge and his fellow syndicate members a thrill, but also a special group of youngsters who the sprightly veteran is named in honour of.

The March 22 black and white dog, who is trained by Matt Dartnall, runs in the name of the Down’s Syndrome children’s football team of the same name, which was set up in 2017 by former Bees legend Allan Cockram.

Burridge, himself a passionate Brentford fan who is a long-standing match day commentator for the visually impaired on the club’s website, is also a GBGB greyhound ambassador, and said: “The industry is coming under so much fire from the antis, but this story not only shows how our greyhounds never stop loving their racing, but also pays testament to the great training and care he receives from Matt and his dad Terry.

“More than that, the dog has given so much pleasure to the kids and parents involved in the Brentford Penguins team. They all follow him and watch his races and many of the parents are in our WhatsApp group.”

Cockram, who played briefly for Tottenham in the 1980s alongside the likes of Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles despite his at-the-time undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, went on to become a popular midfield playmaker for many years at Brentford.

Life after football saw him find work as a fireman and taxi driver, but after a period of depression, he is on record as crediting a chance meeting with a teenager with Down’s Syndrome as turning his life around and inspiring him to start the Penguins team.

Now an award-winning enterprise and subject of a film documentary 'The Mighty Penguins', the team has received global recognition, been invited to dinner by Gordon Ramsay and even travelled to Spain to play their counterparts at Athletic Bilbao.

Burridge added: “It’s a lovely story, and Allan deserves great credit for what he’s done. It’s inspiring and in 2023 he was presented with an unsung hero award by David and Romeo Beckham and was honoured at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins ceremony on ITV.

“We’re delighted with the way he’s running. Matt did enter him for a seniors’ open at Hove for Saturday, but unfortunately it didn’t fill, but the 460m at Towcester has been perfect for him. He’s had 84 races now and, all being well, we’ll retire him when he reaches 100. After that one of the syndicate, who is up in Scotland, will take him home.

“Fair play to the Dartnalls too. About 18 months ago Terry invited the whole team to his kennels to meet the dog and see how he’s looked after. He even dressed up as the Brentford penguin mascot, which put a real smile on the kids’ faces.”

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