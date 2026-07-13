Red for Romeo

ROMEO ASTRON will race from trap one in Saturday’s £10,000 BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup at Dunstall Park.

Tom Heilbron’s fastest heat and semi-final winner will sport the red jacket following on from his eight-length romp last weekend.

Rose Draper’s Harton Whirlwind, winner of the other semi-final, lines up in trap two.

The draw for the £5,000 Arc Stayers Cup sees Maxine Locke’s Bluejig Outlaw, who has won his last three over six bends, racing from trap four.

Saturday’s finals - BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup (480m): 1 Romeo Astron, 2 Harton Whirlwind, 3 Aero Clipper, 4 Untold Dinero (m), 5 Keefill Sequoia (m), 6 Bonville Kane (m).

Arc Stayers Cup (660m): 1 Droopys Scratch, 2 Eagles Respect, 3 Bandit Paddy (m), 4 Bluejig Outlaw (m), 5 Venetian Mick (m), 6 Malcom Bosh (m).

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