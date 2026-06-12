Dean stepping down as Trust chair

AFTER an 11-year spell as chair of the board of trustees at Greyhound Trust, former veterinary surgeon Professor Steve Dean has stepped down this week.

Dean joined the board of the national homefinding network in October 2015, and during his tenure more than 25,000 retired greyhounds have found homes through the Trust.

He said: “It has been a privilege to serve Greyhound Trust over the past 11 years. I’m incredibly proud of what has been achieved and grateful to everyone who has contributed. Our volunteers, branches, staff and supporters share an unwavering commitment to greyhounds, and it has been an honour to work alongside them.

“The welfare and future of retired racing greyhounds has always been at the heart of every decision we have made. I leave knowing that the charity is in a strong position, with a clear purpose, dedicated people and an exciting future.”

Lisa Morris, chief executive of Greyhound Trust, said: “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Steve for more than a decade. Together, we’ve seen the charity navigate challenges, embrace opportunities and continue to evolve in support of greyhounds and those who care for them, while strengthening the organisation for the future as well.

“Steve has always championed the importance of putting greyhounds at the centre of our thinking, and I’d like to personally thank him for his dedication.”

Dean will be followed in the role by former vice chair Raymond Harding, who said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Steve for his outstanding contribution to Greyhound Trust. His leadership, commitment and passion for greyhound welfare have helped guide the charity through a period of considerable change and achievement.”

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