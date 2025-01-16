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Christmas Quiz

How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed . . .
How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed . . .
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How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed...
How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed...
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Features
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Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
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Features
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How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed . . .
How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed . . .
icon
Features
padlock
How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed...
How did you fare in our Christmas quiz? The answers and winners are revealed...
icon
Features
padlock
Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
icon
Features
padlock