Racing Post Christmas Quiz: test your knowledge against John Randall for the chance to win £350 in betting vouchers
It's that time of year again – pit your wits against John Randall in the Racing Post Christmas Quiz. Answer all 50 fiendishly tricky questions and you could win £350 of free bets courtesy of Paddy Power. The runner-up will receive £100 in free bets, with £50 in free bets for third prize.
But be warned: it won't be easy . . .
Get your thinking caps on and click here to enter.
Read the full story
