‘It’s a really exciting time of year’ - Winter Flat and National Hunt Sale kicks off a big 12 months for Tattersalls Ireland

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Dublin Racing Festival might be in the rear view mirror but bloodstock aficionados’ interest will still be focussed firmly on Ireland on Tuesday when Fairyhouse hosts the Winter Flat and National Hunt Sale.

Tattersalls Ireland’s first event of the year has 159 lots catalogued, including by in-vogue stallions such as Crystal Ocean, Jukebox Jury, Poet’s Word and Walk In The Park.

Among the notable pedigrees are: Hillview Farm’s Walk In The Park colt out of a sister to the Grade 2-winning Master Of The Hall (Lot 36); Monroe Stables' Santiago half-brother to Grade 2 scorer Kazansky, who also finished runner-up in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown on Monday (72); and an Affinisea half-brother to Grade 2 winner Diamond Hunter (89) consigned by Ennel Bloodstock. These three are among the 149 yearlings due to come under the hammer.

Last year’s sale was topped by a Walk In The Park colt out of a sibling to Envoi Allen, with Coolmore’s Gerry Aherne striking the winning bid of €50,000.

Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins said he expected the market would “remain strong but selective” and was looking forward to opening for business for 2026.

Simon Kerins: "Last year was a record in terms of annual turnover, which was just extraordinary."

“It’s a really exciting time of year,” he said. “We’re just concluding breeze-up visits. We’ve seen well over 1,000 breeze-up horses in Ireland, and a couple of the guys were out looking at Derby Sale horses earlier [on Monday]. We’re kicking off the season in general, and along with the sponsorship at Leopardstown [in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle won by Talk The Talk], it's the catalyst for the year ahead.”

Tattersalls Ireland’s offering of sales have been on a real roll in recent times, as illustrated by record combined turnover for 2025. Spending at Fairyhouse reached €67,604,150, a figure that represented an 18.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

“Last year was a record in terms of annual turnover, which was just extraordinary,” said Kerins. “We probably had modest expectations assuming that we might consolidate with a couple of sales but they grew spectacularly. Our National Hunt Sales were very good, particularly our Derby Sale, including part two, and the May Point-to-Point and Horses-in-Training Sale was much better than expected, and I think that can grow this year.

“Then our Breeze-Up and September Yearling sales were just extraordinary. Based on what we’ve seen is coming to our Breeze-Up sale this year, I think, if the market stays as it is, we’ll have a better catalogue than ever before.”

Champ Kiely: a headline graduate of the Winter Flat and National Hunt Sale Credit: Patrick McCann

Although National Hunt breeders have endured a particularly challenging time in the marketplace of late, Kerins said the new year, and the evolving jumps landscape brought reasons for renewed optimism.

“I think what are perceived as the commercial sires, there’s more than there were in previous years because a couple of those younger names have come to the fore,” he said. “That’s a positive. We’ll also be accommodating more two-year-olds in this year’s two store sales, the Derby Sale and the August Sale, with a view to them running in the academy hurdle series in spring 2027.”

Selling at the Winter Flat and National Hunt Sale begins at 11am.

Tattersalls Ireland Winter Flat and National Hunt Sale fact-file

Where Tattersalls Ireland sales complex, Fairyhouse

When Selling begins at 11am on Tuesday

Last year’s stats From 160 lots offered, 84 sold (53 per cent) for turnover of €893,650 (down 14 per cent year-on-year), an average price of €10,640 (down five per cent) and a median of €7,500 (up seven per cent)

Notable graduates Champ Kiely (sold by Ennel Bloodstock, bought by Michael Murray for €5,800); Dedicated Hero (sold by Glen Stables, bought by Tom Keating for €9,500); Western Fold (sold by Clinton House Stud, bought by Peter Nolan Bloodstock for €17,000)

More to read:

'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights

'Our objective is to make him champion sire' - River Tiber attracting strong backing ahead of second season

'We were as shocked as anybody to get her for that price' – how Gerry Hogan snared a blueblooded bargain