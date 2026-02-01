'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Newsells Park Stud team has much to look forward to after another banner sales season and, with the addition of high-class broodmare prospects to its burgeoning bloodstock syndicate, it could be another big year for the operation.

The Newsells Park Stud breeding syndicate was launched only in 2024, but it has already begun to hit its stride in terms of success in the sales ring. One particular highlight came when Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me sold to Amo Racing for 4.8 million guineas at the 2024 Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

The stud's general manager Julian Dollar said: "I'm very excited about the mating plans this year; we've got some lovely mares and some top-class stallions."

On the syndicate's approach, he said: "The bloodstock syndicate group of 2024 is obviously still ongoing; the members cashed out with You Got To Me, while we've retained three mares from that.

"The syndicate of 2025 includes Grand Stars, who was multiple Group-placed, including in the Prix Jean Romanet. She was a tough performer and is a great ambassador for the bloodstock syndicate.

"We're now launching the 2026 syndicate, which includes mares we bought in December, such as Many Tears. For the racing side, we've got a Dubawi filly out of Waldlerche and a Ghaiyyath filly out of Date With Destiny; she's closely related to Distant Storm, who was third in the Dewhurst."

Many Tears, a Listed-winning Showcasing mare from the family of St Leger winner Sixties Icon, was picked up for 600,000gns at last year's Tattersalls December Mares Sale and she will be one of the mares heading to Frankel after foaling to Blue Point.

Many Tears: stakes-winning daughter of Showcasing will head to Frankel this term Credit: Alisha Meeder

Dollar said: "We spent a lot of time running through the catalogue up to that sale and already had a long list, so we had a busy Sunday viewing, like everybody else. Ben Barclay [Newsells assistant manager] and I absolutely loved Many Tears, we thought she was one of, if not the best, models at the sale. We love to buy mares good enough to send to Frankel and we thought she'd do well with him."

Grand Stars, a stakes-winning and Group 1-placed daughter of Sea The Stars from the fine Ballylinch family of Classic heroine Just The Judge, will be another to visit Juddmonte's champion for her first covering.

"When we bought Grand Stars at Arqana in December 2024, it was always our intention to send her to Frankel," said Dollar. "It was annoying she never won a Pattern race, but she ran with distinction on a number of occasions. She's a lovely type and has a nice pedigree."

Another new addition to the Newsells Park band is Zero Gravity, the dam of dual British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Kalpana.

The Juddmonte-bred daughter of Dansili is one of three mares heading to champion sire Night Of Thunder, while her Camelot daughter Zasha is bound for Zarak after foaling to Kingman.

Dollar said: "The aim of the bloodstock syndicates is basically to do what we do normally and that's to have high-quality mares going to high-quality stallions, which in turn leads to the high-quality yearlings which put us in business. We're partners in all the syndicates, we're in it for half of it, so it's very much in our interest to do the right thing.

"We're also blessed to have some really good partners, including Luca and Sara Cumani. Luca was a top trainer for so many years and is such a brilliant source of information and great knowledge.

"We've had an even longer relationship with Craig Bennett of Merry Fox Stud; they themselves have done incredibly well. Craig and Graham [Smith-Bernal, Newsells' owner] are very much aligned in their intentions, and it's a very happy partnership."

Waldlerche, the dam of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Waldgeist and Group 2 winner and black-type producer Waldlied, will also visit Night Of Thunder. The Monsun mare, who is in foal to Sea The Stars, will be joined by Mea Domina, the well-related daughter of Pivotal who is in foal to Frankel.

Dollar said: "Like everybody, we had to put down a number of names to Night Of Thunder, I gave them [Darley] a long list and they picked Waldlerche.

"She started off unbelievably well with Waldgeist, Waldkonig and Waldlied, but she came slightly unstuck I guess. Sadly, the repeat mating to Galileo didn't work with William Walton, he had a few injury issues, and sadly it was the same with Crown Imperial, who William Haggas thought a lot of. He did a tendon and isn't able to race again.

"I do like her Dubawi filly, she's typically Dubawi. Interestingly enough, the only time this mare goes to Dubawi she throws a type closer to the stallion. Every time she goes to other stallions, she throws to herself.

"It's not really a commercial family, it's a racing and owner-breeder one. We joke about it every year, but we take a member of the W family to the sales and they hate it. They're racehorses and they're tough, but the sales is just not their scene."

Aljazzi is the dam of the 2024 Tattersalls Book 1 top lot, a Frankel filly bought by Amo Racing for 4.4m gns named Partying. The Shamardal mare also produced her brother, who sold to the same operation for 3.6m gns at last year's Book 1, and she will head back to Frankel for a third covering.

Dollar said: "We've got a fair few going to Frankel. There were a few options on the table for Aljazzi but, at the end of the day, and I know neither have run yet, those two were both lovely individuals."

Another high-profile mare bound for Frankel is Shambolic, another daughter of Shamardal and the dam of Frankel's Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang.

Shambolic is also the dam of exciting three-year-old Siyouni filly Act Of Kindness, winner of her second start last term after selling to Godolphin for 3.7m gns at Book 1 in 2024.

Dollar said: "There is good rationale for sending her back to him; the cross has worked via Ylang Ylang, and I don't see her going to many other stallions for the time being.

The Frankel filly out of Aljazzi topped the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2024 at 4.4 million guineas Credit: Tattersalls

"We've got Ylang Ylang's two-year-old sister, she unfortunately had issues when she was born and wouldn't have been a sales prospect, but she might make the racecourse. There's also a Frankel yearling colt who is very nice; he arrived late so Shambolic was rested last year."

Playful Sound, the dam of last year's St Leger runner-up Rahiebb, is another heading back to Frankel for a repeat mating, while the Group-winning Novus, in foal to Blue Point, heads to Kingman.

Waldlied will be one of two Newsells mares bound for Coolmore stallion Camelot, the other being stakes winner Moon A Lisa, who is carrying to Lope De Vega.

One high-profile mare set for Ballylinch stalwart Lope De Vega is Sibila Spain, a Group 2-winning daughter of Frankel from the immediate family of Irish Oaks winner Moonstone. The €2m Arqana breeding stock purchase is carrying to the leading son of Shamardal.

Sparkling Beauty, a Group 2-placed daughter of Oasis Dream whose family includes German 1,000 Guineas heroine Briseida and high-class sprinter Titus Livius, will be covered by No Nay Never after foaling to Frankel.

Delacroix and Rosallion, top-class newcomers to the Coolmore and Darley ranks respectively this year, will also receive Newsells support via Luminate and Via Manzoni.

Luminate is a dual Group 3-winning daughter of Lawman, while Via Manzoni is the dam of stakes winner Integrant.

