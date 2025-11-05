Coolmore America announces fees for newcomers Sierra Leone, Fierceness and Citizen Bull

Coolmore America has announced fees for its three new stallions in Sierra Leone, Fierceness and Citizen Bull, with the trio standing for $75,000, $50,000 and $35,000 respectively.

A winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic and Blue Grass Stakes in 2024, as well as this year's Whitney Stakes, Sierra Leone never finished out of the first three in 14 starts, earning $8,196,200. He also placed in the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes in 2024 and the Stephen Foster Stakes, Jockey Club Gold Cup and Breeders' Cup Classic this season.

The son of Gun Runner was bred by Debby Oxley and bought by MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for $2.3 million at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Yearling Sale.

Coolmore America's director of sales Charlie O'Connor said: "Sierra Leone is a Saratoga sale-topping son of the great Gun Runner and Eclipse Award-winning champion three-year-old colt who was never out of the money in all of his 14 starts.

"A true warrior, he arguably saved his best race for last when closing from behind in his typical barnstorming fashion to run a close second to Forever Young. His final Beyer Speed Figure of 111 equalled that of Forever Young, and he ran the best Ragozin Speed Figure of his career of 2 3/4, which was equal to that of the winner."

Fierceness: top-class performer at two, three and four Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fierceness, a homebred for Mike Repole, won Grade 1s at two, three and four. Crowned champion juvenile colt after victory in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile, he captured the Florida Derby and Travers Stakes at three last year.

The City Of Light colt also landed the Pacific Classic Stakes this term and was third to Forever Young and Sierra Leone on his final start in the Breeders' Cup Classic last weekend.

"Fierceness is an Eclipse Award-winning juvenile and danced every dance, winning Grade 1 races in each of his three years on the track," O'Connor said. "He was seen to great effect in winning iconic races like the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, the Florida Derby, the Travers, and the Pacific Classic, running 10 triple-digit Beyer Speed figures in a glittering career."

Completing the trio is Citizen Bull, last seen finishing a narrow second in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. The son of Into Mischief was champion two-year-old colt last year after success in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and American Pharoah Stakes.

O'Connor said: "Citizen Bull rounded out his career with a hugely brave run in the Breeders' Cup [Dirt] Mile, setting incredible fractions in a race for the ages. He is a son of the great Into Mischief, an Eclipse Award-winning champion two-year-old, and from a family full of two-year-old speed, including champion Favorite Trick and [Belmont Stakes winner] Tiz The Law."

Read more fee news

Without Parole receives fee increase as Newsells Park Stud announces 2026 roster

Whitsbury Manor Stud unveils 2026 roster with Havana Grey remaining at a private fee