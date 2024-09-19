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Great Racing Studs

'You could see that thought and intelligence which had gone into it almost 60 years previously'

'You could see that thought and intelligence which had gone into it almost 60 years previously'

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Great Racing Studs
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'We're always trying to get better, to improve so that each time a visitor arrives here they see something new, something different from their previous visit'
'We're always trying to get better, to improve so that each time a visitor arrives here they see something new, something different from their previous visit'
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Great Racing Studs
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'For me, the National Stud needs to be able to look after itself - but it's also important that we're a beacon for the thoroughbred industry'
'For me, the National Stud needs to be able to look after itself - but it's also important that we're a beacon for the thoroughbred industry'
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Great Racing Studs
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'We're trying to honour that history and legacy, it's part of the way we think'
'We're trying to honour that history and legacy, it's part of the way we think'
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Great Racing Studs
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'I felt we could look our ancestors in the eye and say we haven't done too badly'
'I felt we could look our ancestors in the eye and say we haven't done too badly'
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Great Racing Studs
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'You could see that thought and intelligence which had gone into it almost 60 years previously'

'You could see that thought and intelligence which had gone into it almost 60 years previously'

icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock
'We're always trying to get better, to improve so that each time a visitor arrives here they see something new, something different from their previous visit'
'We're always trying to get better, to improve so that each time a visitor arrives here they see something new, something different from their previous visit'
Aisling Crowe speaks to Irish National Stud chief executive Cathal Beale about the history of the world-renowned farm
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Great Racing Studs
padlock
'For me, the National Stud needs to be able to look after itself - but it's also important that we're a beacon for the thoroughbred industry'
icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock
'We're trying to honour that history and legacy, it's part of the way we think'
icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock
'For me, the National Stud needs to be able to look after itself - but it's also important that we're a beacon for the thoroughbred industry'
icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock
'We're trying to honour that history and legacy, it's part of the way we think'
icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock
'I felt we could look our ancestors in the eye and say we haven't done too badly'
'I felt we could look our ancestors in the eye and say we haven't done too badly'
icon
Great Racing Studs
padlock