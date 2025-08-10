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Behind The Sales Scene

'You have to admire anyone who’s put their own money into the game'

'You have to admire anyone who’s put their own money into the game'

icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'I have a habit of getting into trouble!'
'I have a habit of getting into trouble!'
icon
Bloodstock
'I realised I’d come to a gunfight with a penknife!'
'I realised I’d come to a gunfight with a penknife!'
icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'We must focus on the future just as much as breeders'
'We must focus on the future just as much as breeders'
icon
Bloodstock
'The day you buy is the day you sell'
'The day you buy is the day you sell'
icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'Research where they've been raised and who the breeder is'
'Research where they've been raised and who the breeder is'
icon
Bloodstock
'I think there’s a lot of new money in the industry'
'I think there’s a lot of new money in the industry'
icon
Bloodstock
'You have to admire anyone who’s put their own money into the game'

'You have to admire anyone who’s put their own money into the game'

icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'I have a habit of getting into trouble!'
'I have a habit of getting into trouble!'
icon
Bloodstock
'I realised I’d come to a gunfight with a penknife!'
icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'We must focus on the future just as much as breeders'
icon
Bloodstock
'I realised I’d come to a gunfight with a penknife!'
icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'We must focus on the future just as much as breeders'
icon
Bloodstock
'The day you buy is the day you sell'
'The day you buy is the day you sell'
icon
Behind The Sales Scene
'Research where they've been raised and who the breeder is'
'Research where they've been raised and who the breeder is'
icon
Bloodstock
'I think there’s a lot of new money in the industry'
'I think there’s a lot of new money in the industry'
icon
Bloodstock