The Morning Post: Saturday tipping and preview show with Graeme Rodway and special guest Harry Cobden
Join host Dave Orton for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Graeme Rodway and Charlie Poste are on the panel this week to give their views and insight ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis on the upcoming Irish action.
The panel are also joined by top jockey Harry Cobden, who will provide us with the latest on his rides this weekend and going forward.
Watch The Morning Post here
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
