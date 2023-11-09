Confirmed runners and riders for the Badger Beer Chase and Britain's other big races on Saturday - plus a tip and free bet

Frodon will take on ten rivals when he bids for back-to-back victories in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase (2.25) at Wincanton on Saturday.

The 2020 King George winner successfully shouldered top weight to land the £70,000 contest last year and could provide Paul Nicholls with a record-extending 12th win in the race should he repeat that feat.

Bryony Frost guided the Nicholls-trained Present Man to back-to-back successes in the 3m1f premier handicap in 2017 and 2018 and the rider renews her acquaintance with Frodon for the popular 11-year-old's final season in training.

Harry Cobden won the Badger Beer for Nicholls aboard Give Me A Copper in 2019 and he partners Frodon's stablemate Threeunderthrufive.

Anthony Honeyball is responsible for more than a quarter of the 11-runner line-up with Sam Brown the highest rated of the trainer's team, which also includes Gustavian, Blackjack Magic and Forward Plan.

Welsh Grand National runner-up The Big Breakaway and Becher Chase winner Ashtown Lad make their seasonal reappearances.

Dan Skelton, who also runs Ballygrifincottage, is prepping Ashtown Lad for a repeat bid at the Becher over the Grand National fences in December.

Frodon’s owner Paul Vogt also has interest earlier on Wincanton’s card when Knappers Hill attempts to get off the mark over fences at the second attempt in the Grade 2 Boodles 'Rising Stars' Novices' Chase (1.50) .

The seven-year-old was second on his chasing debut at Chepstow last month and boasts course-winning form having landed last season's Elite Hurdle.

Nicholls bids for successive wins in that Grade 2 event (3.00 ) with Scottish Champion Hurdle hero Rubaud, who landed a Kempton Listed race on his reappearance.

Badger Beer runners and riders

Frodon Bryony Frost

Sam Brown Jonathan Burke

The Big Breakaway Brendan Powell

Threeunderthrufive Harry Cobden

Courtland James Bowen

Ashtown Lad Tristan Durrell (5)

Certainly Red Marc Goldstein

Ballygrifincottage Lorcan Williams

Gustavian Richie McClernon

Blackjack Magic Rex Dingle

Forward Plan Ben Godfrey (3)

bet365: 7-2 Frodon, Threeunderthrufive, 5 The Big Breakaway, 7 Ashtown Lad, Sam Brown, 14 Ballygrifincottage, Blackjack Magic, Certainly Red, Gustavian, 20 Forward Plan, Courtland

Badger Beer Handicap Chase betting tip and 1-2-3 prediction

By Stuart Redding

1 Ashtown Lad

2 Frodon

3 Certainly Red

Ashtown Lad ended last season with a lacklustre run in the Topham, but he will go close if back to his best in this competitive handicap. He stayed on well to beat Gesskille at Aintree in December and wasn't beaten far in two subsequent hurdles. The roof will come off if the popular veteran Frodon is able to repeat last year's victory, and he cannot be ignored in a race connections have targeted for some time.

Ashtown Lad 14:25 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

How to claim £40 in free bets

Get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power this week

Eleven in contention for Grand Sefton

Eleven have been declared for the Saturday's BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.45) , although the first race of the season on the Grand National course will have to come through a Friday morning inspection due to areas of the track being waterlogged.

Last year's runner-up Gesskille attempts to go one better in a line-up that also includes Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper's Cross and Topham second Fantastic Lady.

The Virgin Bet November Handicap (3.45) attracted 31 declarations but, with the traditional Flat turf season finale moved from Doncaster to the all-weather at Newcastle, only a maximum of 14 can run in the £70,000 feature contest. Ebor fourth Euchen Glen and ante-post favourite Local Dynasty are among those to get a run.

Grand Sefton runners and riders

Fantastic Lady Nico de Boinville

Minella Trump Theo Gillard

Nassalam Caoilin Quinn (5)

Born By The Sea Phillip Enright

Gesskille Henry Brooke

Cooper's Cross Sam Coltherd

Frero Banbou ​Charlie Deutsch

Ganapathi Sean Bowen

Percussion Gavin Sheehan

Yccs Portocervo Sam Twiston-Davies

Half Shot Sean Quinlan

William Hill: 7-2 Gesskille, 6 Fantastic Lady, 7 Born By The Sea, Nassalam, 8 Cooper's Cross, Percussion, 10 Frero Banbou, Half Shot, 20 Minella Trump, Ganapathi, Yccs Portocervo

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for the weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for the weekend.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the weekend betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Frodon returns! Why you should be excited for one of jump racing's most popular horse's reappearance on Saturday

'It was pretty crunching and I knew it was bad' - conditional jockey breaks pelvis and vertebrae in Warwick paddock incident

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.