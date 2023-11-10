'The bookies can have the favourite, it's all about this scintillating mare' - Saturday's best bets from Weekender experts

A group of our expert tipsters from the Weekender have provided their best bets for some of the big races. Get more big-race insight in the Racing Post Weekender, out every Wednesday and available from all good newsagents or via the Racing Post digital newspaper. Read more here .

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Irish EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes

Odds: 3-1

Veil Of Shadows hasn’t won since her debut in February but this looks a good opportunity for her to double her account. She has run some solid efforts in defeat since that Kempton success, most recently finishing runner-up in a Newmarket Group 3.

Stuart Redding, tipster

Veil Of Shadows 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Odds: 7-1

The bookmakers strongly favour Veil Of Shadows here, but she hasn’t won since her debut in February and Sound Angela is more interesting at the prices having shown a decent level of form in France last time. She was an eyecatching third in a Listed contest at Saint-Cloud. She hasn’t been overextended this term and struck on her only previous start at this track.

James Hill, tipster

Sound Angela 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Boodles "Rising Stars" Novices' Chase

Odds: 4-6

Last season’s Elite Hurdle winner Knappers Hill should come on from his chase debut at Chepstow where he was a beaten favourite behind Unexpected Party. There were no issues with his jumping that day and he looks the type to progress over fences as the season goes on for Paul Nicholls.

Sam Hardy, tipster

Knappers Hill 13:50 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Odds: 8-1

It has been win or pulled up in his career so far, but Givega landed three of his five starts last season and looked particularly good when scoring at Sandown in February. A step up in trip promises to suit now he goes over fences. Knappers Hill looks the main threat.

Stuart Redding

Givega 13:50 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Wentworth Stakes

Odds: 5-2

Sense Of Duty returns to the scene of her devastating Chipchase Stakes win in 2022. William Haggas’s four-year-old daughter of Showcasing has run only twice since, her latest in Group 1 company on Champions Day, but this should be a much easier task.

Tom Park, Weekender editor

Sense Of Duty 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Odds: 7-1

The way this race is likely to be run should suit Albasheer, who likes to come fast and late. He deadheated at York in August and also ran a big race in the Ayr Gold Cup behind Significantly. He has yet to run on the all-weather but there seems no reason why he shouldn’t take to it.

Sam Hardy

Albasheer 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

Badger Beer Handicap Chase

Odds: 8-1

Ashtown Lad ended last season with a lacklustre run in the Topham, but he will go close if back to his best in this competitive handicap. He stayed on well to beat Gesskille at Aintree in December and wasn’t beaten far in two subsequent hurdles. The roof will come off if the popular veteran Frodon is able to repeat last year’s victory, and he cannot be ignored in a race connections have targeted for some time.

Stuart Redding

Ashtown Lad 14:25 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Odds: 7-2

Not many 11-year-olds could be considered for a competitive handicap chase off a mark of 158, but Frodon isn’t an ordinary 11-year-old. He won this race off the same mark last season and given his big racedays are numbered, you can trust Paul Nicholls will have him cherry ripe for this. I was surprised to see Ashtown Lad here and not in the Grand Sefton given he is a Becher Chase winner, so I suspect he might need the run.

Tom Park

Frodon 14:25 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

Odds: 11-2

Having finished runner-up over course and distance in April, I fancy Fantastic Lady to get her head in front here following her second in the Topham in April. Although set to carry top weight off a mark of 145, she can continue to progress and clearly thrives over these fences.

Sam Hardy

Fantastic Lady 14:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Odds: 10-3

Gesskille should have won this event last year. He also finished a fine second in the Becher Chase on his next start so the big fences clearly suit. He was only a six-year-old 12 months ago so is more the finished article this time, and also heads to Aintree with a run under his belt having won a Listed chase in France in September. He’ll have no issues with the ground and rates one of the bets of the weekend.

James Hill

Gesskille 14:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

BoyleSports Acca Boost On Horse Racing Hurdle

Odds: 15-8

Brewin’upastorm didn’t get past the first hurdle in this last year but he’ll be hard to beat if jumping round in one piece. He looked as good as ever when winning at Fontwell in February and can be forgiven a flop in the Liverpool Hurdle when 3m against Grade 1 opposition proved too much for him.

Stuart Redding

Brewin'upastorm 15:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Odds: 9-2

West Balboa won off just 135 at the Grand National meeting so she does have a bit to find with Brewin’upastorm as well as Millers Bank. I’ve never truly felt the former enjoys proper soft ground and it’s easy to forget that Millers Bank beat him on their previous meeting at this track. Alex Hales’ nine-year-old goes well fresh, won’t mind conditions and is interesting on this return to hurdles.

James Hill

Millers Bank 15:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Alex Hales

JenningsBet Richard Barber Memorial Mares' Handicap Hurdle

Odds: 9-4

This looks a good opportunity for Lime Avenue to get her season off to a winning start following a comfortable win over course and distance in February. She’s unexposed but the manner in which she won her last start suggests she could be well handicapped off a mark of 118.

Tom Park

Lime Avenue 15:32 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Odds: 11-2

Bookmakers have made Lime Avenue the clear favourite here. They can have her; this race is all about Vicki Vale. She was a scintillating winner first time out last term, thrashing a couple of mares who would not be out of place in this event. She never really fired after running in the Challow next time, but did have a confidence-boosting win at Taunton in April and returns on a nice mark.

James Hill

Vicki Vale 15:32 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Virgin Bet November Handicap

Odds: 9-2

I suspect Charlie Appleby put Local Dynasty away with this race in mind since finishing an unlucky fourth in a decent handicap at Newmarket in July. The stable is in flying form at present with a 33 per cent strike-rate over the previous fortnight and a 36 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather with three-year-olds over the past five seasons.

Sam Hardy

Local Dynasty 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Odds: 7-1

Moving the November Handicap to the all-weather means it will be a very different test to normal, but that shouldn’t bother Chillingham. He finished third in his sole start on an artificial surface in July 2022 and was running well in decent turf contests earlier in the year. He will be fresher than some of these rivals.

Stuart Redding

Chillingham 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Edward Bethell

