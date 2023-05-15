Watch: Classic movers, Silvestre de Sousa's ten-month ban and superpower trainers | The Front Page

Join Tom Kerr, Matt Rennie, Maddy Playle and David Jennings as they analyse four of the week's biggest stories.

David gives us the latest news on the Irish media rights deal, which has seen five racecourses vote against the SIS/RMG deal.

Maddy discusses Silvestre de Sousa's ten-month ban in Hong Kong and what might be next for him.

Matt gives us the lowdown on the latest Classic picture following key trials for the Betfred Oaks and Derby, with impressive winners at Chester and Lingfield last week.

Tom reflects on recent columns about superpower trainers and the dominance of Willie Mullins and asks whether the sport should take action to boost competitiveness.

