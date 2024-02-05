The Front Page: reaction to the Willie Mullins Dublin Racing Festival

This week on the Front Page the panel of Tom Kerr, Chris Cook, Bill Barber and James Stevens focus on the Dublin Racing Festival and Willie Mullins' extraordinary eight-Grade 1 haul.

The panel also debate what makes the DRF so popular with racegoers, and what other tracks can do to draw in more proper racing fans.

Bill, the Racing Post's industry editor, gives the latest on the affordability checks debate scheduled for later this year. You can send your MP a letter urging them to attend via this link .

Finally, we look at the Milton Harris case, in which the now former trainer was found to be "not a fit and proper person" to hold a licence.

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

Caldwell Potter heading to Paul Nicholls after smashing National Hunt auction record at €740,000

'You can't get much better than this' - State Man completes remarkable clean sweep of all eight DRF Grade 1s for Willie Mullins

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2024. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.