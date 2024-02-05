Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: reaction to the Willie Mullins Dublin Racing Festival

This week on the Front Page the panel of Tom Kerr, Chris Cook, Bill Barber and James Stevens focus on the Dublin Racing Festival and Willie Mullins' extraordinary eight-Grade 1 haul.

The panel also debate what makes the DRF so popular with racegoers, and what other tracks can do to draw in more proper racing fans.

Bill, the Racing Post's industry editor, gives the latest on the affordability checks debate scheduled for later this year. You can send your MP a letter urging them to attend via this link.

Finally, we look at the Milton Harris case, in which the now former trainer was found to be "not a fit and proper person" to hold a licence. 

Watch The Front Page here

Published on 5 February 2024inThe Front Page

Last updated 17:13, 5 February 2024

