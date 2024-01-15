The Front Page: Martin Cruddace pulls no punches - now what comes next?

British racing does not have enough high-class jumpers and the best of the lot is not being tested in the way one former legend of the sport would like. Those two subjects and a blockbuster interview are the hot topics in this week's edition of The Front Page.

In a programme recorded before it was announced Constitution Hill will not run at Cheltenham next week, Maddy Playle focuses on criticism from David Elsworth and the Racing Post's Richard Forristal about the Champion Hurdle winner being campaigned too lightly.

Lee Mottershead then examines Arc boss Martin Cruddace's comments about media rights transparency, racehorse trainers and racecourses before Chris Cook explains how the latest Cheltenham Festival entries shine a worrying light on the state of British jumping.

Read this next:

Martin Cruddace: 'The fixation on media rights is economically illiterate - I'll never allow a trainer to tell this company how it should be run'

Constitution Hill ruled out of Unibet Hurdle on Trials day due to unsatisfactory scope

'We don't need exhibitions, we need competition' - David Elsworth laments campaigning of Constitution Hill

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2024. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.