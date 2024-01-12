'We don't need exhibitions, we need competition' - David Elsworth laments campaigning of Constitution Hill

Legendary trainer David Elsworth has bemoaned the state of modern-day jumps racing – and puts it down to a fear of losing that did not exist back when he was at the top of the sport with the likes of Desert Orchid.

Elsworth was speaking to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper in which he reflects on life in retirement and is forced – somewhat reluctantly, and most entertainingly – to watch back one of Desert Orchid's greatest victories when he won the first ever running of the Victor Chandler Chase.

David Elsworth: was in fabulous form at his Newmarket home Credit: Edward Whitaker

Desert Orchid conceded 22lb to a top-class rival in Panto Prince that day by a narrow margin and his trainer wishes that racing fans could get to see the current star of jump racing, Constitution Hill , face similar tests.

"I'm the biggest fan of Constitution Hill," said Elsworth. "He is the most exciting horse we've seen for a long time but he might only run three times this season – and when he does run, it's exhibition stuff. We don't need exhibitions. We need competition.

"These conditions races with a 1-5 favourite are boring. I want to see competitive racing. Yes, I want to see Constitution Hill winning the Champion Hurdle because he's the best horse, but I don't want to see him winning conditions races with three or four runners away from the festival. There's no fun in that."

Constitution Hill (Matty Gill) canters up the hill at Seven Barrows in Lambourn on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

Constitution Hill was not entered in the Betfair Hurdle this week, yet 30 years ago Elsworth ran his own brilliant two-mile hurdler, dual Champion Hurdle runner-up Oh So Risky, under top weight, conceding lumps to horses who would go on to finish first and third in the Champion Hurdle themselves.

"Oh So Risky carried 12st and finished second to Large Action, who was getting 20lb, and you had Flakey Dove receiving 13lb back in third," he recalled. "Those same three horses then filled the first three places in the Champion Hurdle, although not in the same order. I thought it was a refreshing change to see this season's Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton turned into a limited handicap. The same horse won it as last season but this time he did it giving weight."

Elsworth added: "I'm disappointed we don't see enough of the top horses. Back in the old days we were always thinking about winning but we weren't worried about losing. That's the difference between then and now. We're talking about sport – and unlike most sports, when you have the best horses, you can basically select your opposition a lot of the time. I still love jump racing but it's far less interesting these days."

