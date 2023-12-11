The Front Page: is British racing's grand plan in trouble before it begins?

Three big subjects and three big problems for racing make for a meaty edition of The Front Page.

Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook and Jonathan Harding begin by discussing a big-race weekend that featured Jonbon , El Fabiolo and, regrettably, scenes of violence at Aintree.

Serious questions are then asked about the imminent launch of Premier racing, with the panel discussing the lack of marketing budget available.

Inadequate funding is also at the heart of concerns regarding aftercare provision in Britain, a subject that last week sparked parliamentary interest. The Front Page team examines what the sport needs to do and where the necessary money might be found.

